St. Louis police seek juvenile suspects in south city double shooting
ST. LOUIS — Police are searching for three girls and two boys around 14 or 15 years old in connection with a shooting last week that left a 16-year-old girl and 8-year-old boy injured.

Police responded Thursday afternoon to a shooting in the 4000 block of East Iowa Avenue, in the city's Dutchtown neighborhood, and found the two injured victims. Both were shot in the torso, though the bullet that hit the 16-year-old girl didn't penetrate her skin. 

The two victims were walking with four other teen girls between 14 and 16 years old, police said, when another group of teens got out of a black car and began yelling at the first group of teens in connection with an ongoing conflict.

This escalated into physical fighting, and the first group of teens starting running to a home on Ohio Avenue when they heard gunshots and realized that two in their group were shot, police said.

Both the girl and boy who were shot were taken to a hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477 or police at 314-444-2500.

