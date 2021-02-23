St. Louis police seek leads on suspects in gas station shootings

ST. LOUIS — Police are looking for two men in connection to shootings, one of them fatal, two months apart at a BP gas station.

Police released surveillance photos of the men Tuesday, calling them "persons of interest" in a January homicide and a November assault.

The gas station is located at 3520 Natural Bridge Avenue.

Moye Elkins, 30, was gunned down Jan. 13 outside the gas station. Police also have spelled Elkins' first name as Moy'e. He lived in the 4900 block of Tholozan Avenue.

About two months before Elkins' slaying, another man was injured in a shooting inside the same gas station.

On Nov. 10, the business owner told police that the man had been inside the store arguing with two others. As the two men walked out of the gas station, one turned and began firing shots at the victim, police said.

The victim and the two suspects were all gone when police arrived, and police said they don't know who the victim was or how badly he was hurt.