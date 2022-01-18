St. Louis police seek public's help to locate suspects in series of robberies

ST. LOUIS — Police are seeking help locating suspects described as "armed and dangerous" and believed to be involved in at least five robberies last month.
On Tuesday, police released a brief video clip of one of the people being sought in connection with the crimes, which include carjackings and robberies, all at gunpoint.
The incidents took place on Dec. 28 and Dec. 30, police said. In three of the incidents, witnesses described the suspect as driving or leaving in a blue Toyota Camry.
Anyone with information is urged to call 314-444-0001 and ask to speak to a 6th District detective. Those who wish to remain anonymous and possibly be considered for a reward should call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).
Police said the incidents include:
• About 5:20 p.m. Dec. 28, two people were stopped in a vehicle at Union Boulevard and West Florissant Avenue when a man pulled up next to them, got out of his vehicle with an assault-style rifle and demanded their Dodge Charger. When they refused, the suspect fired a shot, which struck their car. The two people were not injured, but fled and contacted police while the man took their car.
• Just an hour after the first incident on Dec. 28, a woman was getting into her Honda Accord in the 8900 block of Riverview Boulevard when a man entered the passenger side of her car holding a rifle. The suspect pointed the gun at the woman, who left her purse behind and got out of her car. The woman was not injured. The man left with the car.
• On Dec. 30 around 12:40 p.m., a suspect and a woman pulled up in a Toyota Camry and bumped a vehicle that was waiting at a stoplight at North Broadway and Calvary Avenue. When that woman got out of her vehicle, the driver of the Camry got out with a rifle and demanded her money. After she gave it to him, the suspects left in the Camry. The woman wasn't injured.
• Only about 20 minutes later on Dec. 30, a woman was robbed in the parking lot of 8815 North Broadway after cashing her paycheck. The suspect in the blue Camry put a rifle to the woman's back and demanded her purse, then fled the scene with it. The victim wasn't injured.
• A woman sitting in her vehicle in the 6200 block of West Florissant Avenue was robbed just 20 minutes after the North Broadway incident on Dec. 30. The suspect walked up to the woman in her vehicle, opened the passenger door and pointed a handgun at her. He grabbed her purse, then took off in a blue Camry. The victim was not injured.