St. Louis police seek public's help to locate suspects in series of robberies

ST. LOUIS — Police are seeking help locating suspects described as "armed and dangerous" and believed to be involved in at least five robberies last month.

On Tuesday, police released a brief video clip of one of the people being sought in connection with the crimes, which include carjackings and robberies, all at gunpoint.

The incidents took place on Dec. 28 and Dec. 30, police said. In three of the incidents, witnesses described the suspect as driving or leaving in a blue Toyota Camry.

Anyone with information is urged to call 314-444-0001 and ask to speak to a 6th District detective. Those who wish to remain anonymous and possibly be considered for a reward should call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

Police said the incidents include:

• About 5:20 p.m. Dec. 28, two people were stopped in a vehicle at Union Boulevard and West Florissant Avenue when a man pulled up next to them, got out of his vehicle with an assault-style rifle and demanded their Dodge Charger. When they refused, the suspect fired a shot, which struck their car. The two people were not injured, but fled and contacted police while the man took their car.