St. Louis police seek tips in killing of former CBC football star

Story originally published July 4. Updated July 10 with a call from police for tips.   

ST. LOUIS — Police are still seeking tips a week after Damion Baker, a star player on Christian Brothers College High School’s 2014 undefeated championship football team, was killed in a shooting south of downtown.

Damion Baker. Photo courtesy of St. Louis police 

St. Louis Police said they responded to a shooting call at 3:14 a.m. July 3 in the 800 block of Cerre Street, near bars and parking lots just south of Busch Stadium.

They found Baker, 25, of Florissant, with gunshot wounds. EMS pronounced him dead at the scene. A 21-year-old woman there was also shot but survived and was in stable condition.

St. Louis put out a public call for tips in the case Sunday with a message that the shooting was likely seen by numerous witnesses that the department would like to hear from. 

The Twitter account for CBC Football posted a statement after the death: “Words cannot express how we are feeling as a community,” the statement said. Baker “was a tremendous person, teammate, and leader. You’ll never be forgotten.... Our thoughts and prayers are with the Baker family.”

Baker was a wide receiver and cornerback on the 2014 championship CBC team, which went undefeated that season. After graduating, Baker played college football for Holy Cross.

“From my standpoint, it’s academics and grades first,” Baker told the Post-Dispatch in 2014. “Football is second. It’s like the East Coast, academically, is where I fit in more.”

Police ask anyone with information to call the homicide division directly at 314-444-5371 or submit an anonymous tip to possibly recieve a reward to CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477. 

