St. Louis police to enforce curfew for minors downtown

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police will be enforcing a curfew for minors downtown following a spate of shootings.

The St. Louis Police Department posted the public notice on Twitter on Saturday afternoon. The juvenile curfew runs from midnight to 5 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. on weekdays.

Parents need to pick up their children within 45 minutes of being contacted by police, the statement said, or they will be, "subject to citations for 'Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.'"

On Tuesday, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones announced she was putting 30 more police officers on weekend shifts for the next several weeks. The announcement came not long after shootings near a homeless encampment downtown and a Washington Avenue restaurant and bar.

