St. Louis police union calls on alderman to resign

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Police Officers' Association is calling on Alderman Joe Vaccaro to resign after his public complaints about an officer who pulled him over last month has resulted in an internal affairs investigation.

St. Louis Police Officers' Association president Jay Schroeder wrote in a statement Tuesday the officer was issued an employee misconduct report alleging uncivil treatment.

A St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson said they do not discuss personnel matters and therefore could not confirm the report was issued.

"No matter the outcome of the [internal affairs] investigation, this allegation will permanently stain the police officer's employment history," Schroeder wrote.

Schroeder called not only for the department to exonerate the officer and remove the report from his file, but also for Vaccaro to resign from his elected seat.

“They’re going to do what they’re going to do. I’m not resigning,” Vaccaro told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “They’re just trying to keep this stirred up.”

The Ethical Society of Police, an association that advocates for racial and gender equity in law enforcement, has also spoken out against Vaccaro.

They said the alderman has demonstrated behavior and speech that those who work in public safety are not important to him and should not be allowed to continue as chair of the Public Safety Committee.

The alderman publicly accused the officer of rude behavior, using an expletive in an interview with KMOV last week to describe the officer’s actions during a Feb. 10 traffic stop on Interstate 44 near Jefferson Avenue. Vaccaro also accused the officer of not wearing a mask and coughing on him.

The officer wrote Vaccaro two tickets — one for speeding and one for not having insurance, although later Vaccaro can be seen showing proof of insurance to the officer on his phone in body camera video released Thursday.

The officer tells him Vaccaro he can have the insurance ticket thrown out by providing proof in court.

The body camera footage also shows Vaccaro stepping out of his truck as vehicles zip by along I-44 and the officer urging him to get back into the vehicle.

“When confronted with his bad behavior, Alderman Vaccaro doubled down and said the body camera video vindicated him,” Schroeder wrote in a statement. “As anyone who has watched the video knows, it tells a different story.”

Vaccaro also alleged St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden offered to fix the ticket for the alderman.

Hayden denied that allegation at a news conference Thursday but later acknowledged he has discretion to dismiss tickets. As for the officer’s conduct, Hayden said the body camera video “speaks for itself.”

Vaccaro has been endorsed by the police officers' association in past elections and has often acted in support of law enforcement.

Vaccaro’s son is a city police homicide detective, and his daughter is a 911 dispatcher for the department.

