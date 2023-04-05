JEFFERSON CITY — A lobbyist for the union that represents St. Louis police officers says election night victories for progressive candidates in the city bolster the case for a state takeover of the St. Louis Police Department.

“Clearly the progressive movement won last night,” Jane Dueker, who represents the St. Louis Police Officers Association, told members of the Senate Transportation, Infrastructure and Public Safety Committee on Wednesday. “So we suspect that our fortunes are not going to get better in the city of St. Louis.”

The union and the Ethical Society of Police, an association of African American officers, both have pushed for the state takeover legislation. While the House easily approved the measure last month, the full Senate has yet to debate the plan and it is unclear how much resistance it would face from Democratic lawmakers, some of whom defected in the House when the measure came up for a vote.

As he has done in previous testimony at the Capitol, St. Louis Police Chief Robert Tracy urged members of the Senate committee to give him time to make improvements, citing a drop in homicides since he took over in January and saying local control is a “huge, immeasurable” part of ensuring trust and accountability.

The police union and ESOP have clashed with the administration of Mayor Tishaura O. Jones over a variety of issues, including pay, and thrown their support behind state control legislation that would put the department under a five-member police commission. (Four members would be appointed by the governor. The mayor would be the fifth member.) The St. Louis police was under state control from the beginning of the Civil War until 2012, when Missouri voters approved a return to local control.

On Tuesday, progressives — many aligned with Jones and Aldermanic President Megan Green — won most key races Tuesday, giving them a majority on the new 15-member body. Alderman Bret Narayan, for example, toppled Alderman Joe Vaccaro, a 14-year veteran who had frequently clashed with progressives on public-safety matters. Progressive Alderman Anne Schweitzer defeated police union-endorsed candidate Tony Kirchner. And, state Rep. Rasheen Aldridge beat realtor Ebony Washington, who promised to oppose diversion of money from police.

Dueker noted that one alderman-elect, Michael Browning in the new 9th Ward, pushed for taking guns from traffic police to reduce tension during stops. “Nobody should lose their life over running a stop sign or a stoplight,” Browning told KSDK-TV (Channel 5) during the campaign.

“That’s one of our new aldermen, so we have concerns,” Dueker said.

“That’s one person’s opinion,” Tracy, the chief, said after Sen. Nick Schroer, R-Defiance, mentioned the alderman-elect. “I would probably have to be in opposition of that.”

Schroer then said Green campaigned for “defund the police” and Jones had tried to “divert millions” from police.

“Under the current mechanisms, politics has been injected far too long into policing,” Schroer said.

In response to concerns over political meddling, Tracy said Jones’ administration has expressed its “full support” to him and said city leadership’s negotiation of a “historic labor agreement” demonstrated “the commitment to these law enforcement officers.”

“They’re gonna let me lead,” Tracy said. “I believe my ability to lead effectively depends on maintaining local control because it’s what I know.”

Tracy said that after almost six years as the Wilmington, Delaware, police chief, murders fell 60% and nonfatal shootings decreased by half. He said overall crime dropped by nearly 40%.

“We’re off to a good start,” Tracy said. “Even after 10 weeks, you know, it’s still a short time, but at least the needle’s going in the right direction.”

Asked about officer morale with regard to St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner, who has been criticized for not taking action on cases, Tracy said “yeah, it does become an issue if officers feel that cases are not being prosecuted. It also leads to legal cynicism.”

But, Tracy said he was “apolitical” and said he “can’t get caught up in all these other things.” He said “the public loses” if he starts airing differences in the press and at hearings.

The Senate committee didn’t vote on the legislation Wednesday. The panel approved similar legislation by Schroer in February, but the full Senate had not acted as of Wednesday.