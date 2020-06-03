St. Louis police union has no faith in chief, asks governor to intervene

However, the union is still hoping Parson will override Hayden and put one of Hayden's commanders in charge of the response to rioting and civil disobedience. "He hasn't said yes or no," Roorda said of Parson.

The St. Louis Police Department's public information office hasn't replied to a request for comment, or to make Hayden available to speak with a reporter. Hayden, a 32-year veteran of the department, has been chief since 2017. A spokesman for Mayor Lyda Krewson told a reporter he would talk with the mayor and relay a message soon.

Parson's office didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday about the letter. Parson said Tuesday afternoon that Hayden was among St. Louis leaders he met with earlier that day. Parson said he told local leaders "we've got to find a solution to the behavior that's going on in the state of Missouri. It has to stop. And there has to be a difference between protesters being legally out there protesting and criminals disguised under the umbrella of a protest."

Roorda said the chief's lapses can be a threat to officers' safety. For instance, Roorda claimed the chief has no operations plan for how to deal with the violence.