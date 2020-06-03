St. Louis police union has no faith in chief, asks governor to intervene

ST. LOUIS — The union representing St. Louis' rank-and-file police officers is pleading with Gov. Mike Parson to intervene because they have lost faith in how Police Chief John Hayden has handled rioting in recent days.
St. Louis Police Officers Association, in a letter sent via email Tuesday, asked Parson to put someone else in charge who has experience with tactical operations; deploy the National Guard and Highway Patrol to help city officers; and make sure officers have enough equipment to protect themselves.
The letter, obtained by the Post-Dispatch, came just hours after four St. Louis police officers were shot downtown and a retired police captain was slain by looters at a pawn shop. The violence that night, Hayden told reporters, was "mayhem."
"We have no confidence in this police chief and the only safe way for our police officers to respond to this civil disobedience going forward is for somebody else to be making command decisions," Jeff Roorda, business manager of the union, told the Post-Dispatch.
The union sent the request to Parson late Tuesday afternoon and asked for a response within two hours. Roorda said the governor agreed with some of the requests and hasn't replied on others. For instance, Roorda pointed out that the governor sent the National Guard and Highway Patrol to help the city on Tuesday, and "there's more coming and we're very satisfied."
However, the union is still hoping Parson will override Hayden and put one of Hayden's commanders in charge of the response to rioting and civil disobedience. "He hasn't said yes or no," Roorda said of Parson.
The St. Louis Police Department's public information office hasn't replied to a request for comment, or to make Hayden available to speak with a reporter. Hayden, a 32-year veteran of the department, has been chief since 2017. A spokesman for Mayor Lyda Krewson told a reporter he would talk with the mayor and relay a message soon.
Parson's office didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday about the letter. Parson said Tuesday afternoon that Hayden was among St. Louis leaders he met with earlier that day. Parson said he told local leaders "we've got to find a solution to the behavior that's going on in the state of Missouri. It has to stop. And there has to be a difference between protesters being legally out there protesting and criminals disguised under the umbrella of a protest."
Roorda said the chief's lapses can be a threat to officers' safety. For instance, Roorda claimed the chief has no operations plan for how to deal with the violence.
"Usually we would produce an OPS plan, days before an anticipated event," Roorda said. "It's not just kettling, it's where are we going to use Team A, it's your strategic plan. Where you put people and how you use them, how do they get there."
Kettling is a police tactic for controlling large crowds during demonstrations or protests. And kettle arrests in St. Louis in 2017, when the department was under another chief, led to a federal lawsuit against the city and 343 St. Louis police officers and officials.
Roorda claimed that Hayden spent days resisting before giving approval to activate the Civil Disobedience Teams or CDT. "The chief's senior commanders had to beg him -- literally beg him -- to activate it," Roorda said.
Hayden did so on Sunday and the group was on the streets Monday to work 12-hour shifts, but Roorda said Hayden didn't support them fully.
"We put together 180 officers from our CDT team and had them standing out in hot sun with no water and no way to move them around," Roorda said. "We didn't have buses, we had two 6-passenger vans to move 180 people around and one broke down. We finally got buses but not until 10 p.m. These officers were already spent."
The union represents about 1,100 police officers.
Hayden told reporters that what city police saw Monday night into early Tuesday was "mayhem." The chief was emotional during a news conference.
Chief Hayden provides an update on 4 of our officers who were struck by gunfire tonight during the downtown unrest. https://t.co/Ml1CgIikHf— St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) June 2, 2020
Roorda said the union isn't asking for a specific commander to call the shots.
"Anybody but John Hayden," Roorda said. "We have no confidence in his ability to make a decision. There's been no planning for this, where every city in the nation was facing this and we knew it was coming our way."
Robert Patrick, Rachel Rice and Jack Suntrup contributed to this report.
