St. Louis police union says it's lost faith in chief, asks governor to intervene

The union, which represents about 1,100 officers, wanted a response from Parson within two hours. Roorda said the governor agreed with some of the requests and hasn't replied on others. For instance, Roorda pointed out that the governor sent the National Guard and highway patrol to help the city on Tuesday, and "there's more coming and we're very satisfied."

Parson activated the Guard on Saturday and said Tuesday that he would "call up over 1,000 troops," but there's no public indication he made the move in response to union concerns.

Roorda alleged that Hayden had no operational plan in responding to Monday's violence, in which fires were set and dozens of businesses damaged or burglarized.

"We put together 180 officers from our (civil disobedience) team and had them standing out in the hot sun with no water and no way to move them around," Roorda said. "We didn't have buses, we had two 6-passenger vans to move 180 people around and one broke down. We finally got buses but not until 10 p.m. These officers were already spent."