St. Louis police union says it's lost faith in chief, asks governor to intervene

UPDATED at 4:15 p.m. with statement from chief and mayor
ST. LOUIS — The union representing St. Louis' rank-and-file police officers this week asked Gov. Mike Parson to deploy the National Guard and other resources to the city, claiming officers have lost faith in police Chief John Hayden's response to violent demonstrators.
The St. Louis Police Officers Association, in a letter sent Tuesday, asked Parson to put someone else in charge during protests who has experience with tactical operations, deploy the Missouri State Highway Patrol along with the National Guard, and ensure officers have enough equipment to protect themselves.
"We have no confidence in this police chief and the only safe way for our police officers to respond to this civil disobedience going forward is for somebody else to be making command decisions," Jeff Roorda, business manager of the union, told the Post-Dispatch.
Hayden issued a sharply worded response, telling the Post-Dispatch that recent violence was unprecedented and he has trustworthy commanders on the ground overseeing the police response. Hayden said his decisions are based on consulting with them and that officer safety is his top concern.
"Quite frankly, I am not interested in the business manager's Monday-morning-quarterbacking of our decisions at the managerial level, especially since it comes from someone who has never commanded any officers," Hayden said of union official Roorda.
Hayden, a 32-year veteran of the department, has been chief since 2017.
A second police organization, meanwhile, called the notion of officers losing confidence in Hayden "absolute nonsense." The president of the Ethical Society of Police, which represents mostly black officers in St. Louis, said Hayden is doing a fair job and that the union is targeting him unfairly.
“The very idea that officers have no confidence in Chief Hayden is absolute nonsense,” said Sgt. Heather Taylor. "Does he need to improve? Yeah. But overall he is fair," Taylor added.
Taylor alleged that Roorda and the St. Louis Police Officers Association are blaming Hayden “because he is firing POA members at an alarming rate for misconduct," and because the chief is black. Roorda denies that and said the criticism is based solely on the chief's performance.
Roorda's letter from the St. Louis Police Officers Association came just hours after four St. Louis police officers were shot downtown and a retired police captain was slain by looters at a pawn shop. The violence that night, Hayden told reporters, was "mayhem."
The union, which represents about 1,100 officers, wanted a response from Parson within two hours. Roorda said the governor agreed with some of the requests and hasn't replied on others. For instance, Roorda pointed out that the governor sent the National Guard and highway patrol to help the city on Tuesday, and "there's more coming and we're very satisfied."
Parson activated the Guard on Saturday and said Tuesday that he would "call up over 1,000 troops," but not in response to union concerns. The governor said he was aware of Roorda's letter. "I’m aware of the situation," Parson said, "but no action on my part as we speak today. I just haven’t had time to do that."
Roorda alleged that Hayden had no operational plan in responding to Monday's violence, in which fires were set and dozens of businesses damaged or burglarized.
"We put together 180 officers from our (civil disobedience) team and had them standing out in the hot sun with no water and no way to move them around," Roorda said. "We didn't have buses, we had two 6-passenger vans to move 180 people around and one broke down." Buses arrived later, but the "officers were already spent."
Mayor Lyda Krewson issued a statement in support of the police chief.
“Chief John Hayden has my full confidence and support. He has the right experience, professionalism, and temperament for these difficult times,” she said. “Now is not the time to continue to resurrect these personal attacks. We should all put this energy into keep[ing] our residents, neighborhoods, and businesses safe.”
Roorda said a move to vest situational command with someone else wouldn’t be unprecedented, recalling when former Gov. Jay Nixon named Highway Patrol Capt. Ron Johnson to take control of protest security in Ferguson in 2014.
Parson, during his daily news conference Wednesday, cast doubt on a Highway Patrol intervention. “We don’t have the support to take over a police department the size of St. Louis when we have the entire state that we’re working on," Parson said.
Chief Hayden provides an update on 4 of our officers who were struck by gunfire tonight during the downtown unrest. https://t.co/Ml1CgIikHf— St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) June 2, 2020
