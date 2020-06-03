St. Louis police union says it's lost faith in chief, asks governor to intervene

Parson activated the Guard on Saturday and said Tuesday that he would "call up over 1,000 troops," but not in response to union concerns. The governor said he was aware of Roorda's letter. "I’m aware of the situation," Parson said, "but no action on my part as we speak today. I just haven’t had time to do that."

Roorda alleged that Hayden had no operational plan in responding to Monday's violence, in which fires were set and dozens of businesses damaged or burglarized.

"We put together 180 officers from our (civil disobedience) team and had them standing out in the hot sun with no water and no way to move them around," Roorda said. "We didn't have buses, we had two 6-passenger vans to move 180 people around and one broke down." Buses arrived later, but the "officers were already spent."

Mayor Lyda Krewson issued a statement in support of the police chief.

“Chief John Hayden has my full confidence and support. He has the right experience, professionalism, and temperament for these difficult times,” she said. “Now is not the time to continue to resurrect these personal attacks. We should all put this energy into keep[ing] our residents, neighborhoods, and businesses safe.”