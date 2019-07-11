ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Police Officers’ Association is urging its members to post a controversial symbol to their social media pages in solidarity with officers who are now under investigation for posting the same image to theirs.
The union’s president, Ed Clark, posted a letter late Wednesday on the organization’s Facebook page, asking members to use the “Blue Line Punisher” symbol as their profile pictures on social media. The union represents about 1,200 officers; the Facebook site has more than 14,000 followers.
The logo that Clark wants union members to adopt also includes the number 6265, which is the Designated Service Number that belonged to former St. Louis Police Officer Michael Langsdorf. A man who police say was trying to cash a bad check at a grocery store fatally shot Langsdorf, 40, as he tried to arrest him.
Clark’s recommendation has been sharply criticized by another St. Louis police organization, the Ethical Society of Police. Its 320 members include primarily black officers from St. Louis city and county police departments.
The move follows the release of findings by the Plain View Project, which identified officers from eight departments across the country who had posted racist, sexist or otherwise offensive posts to their social media pages.
In St. Louis, the group named about 22 current officers for their social media habits.
Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner added those officers to her exclusion list. That list now totals 59 officers who no longer are allowed to bring cases to her office or issue cases in which they are key witnesses. Chief John Hayden has launched internal investigations into all of the officers.
In Clark’s letter, he wrote that some of the officers in question are in trouble for “merely posting a pro-police image of the Blue Line Punisher symbol.”
Clark also directed union members to post his message or a message of their own to the police department’s Facebook page asking Chief Hayden to “clear the officer’s good names and get them off of the Circuit Attorney’s exclusion list.”
Clark has not yet responded to a request by the Post-Dispatch for an interview, nor has Hayden.
Clark wrote that the Blue Line symbol — as well as the Blue Line Punisher symbol — has been “widely embraced by the law enforcement community as a symbol of the war against those who hate law enforcement. It’s how we show the world that we hold the line between good and evil.”
But the Punisher symbol has been a divisive symbol since its debut in 1974.
The white skull with teeth that stretch beyond the jaw line against a black background represents a Marvel character, Frank Castle, created by Gerry Conway.
Police supporters have modified the image, by overlaying what’s known as a Blue Line flag over it that represents the line police officers hold between good and evil.
The artist told Inverse.com in 2017: “If Frank Castle means to you somebody who stands for what he believes in and is willing to accept the consequences of those beliefs, whether right or wrong, I’m with you. If what he stands for is a disregarding of the law and setting vigilante action above the law, then [we] would disagree.”
But to others, the symbol represents a vigilante form of justice, and the Punisher is nothing more than a killer who operates without regard for the justice system.
In his letter, Clark called the department’s decision to open an internal investigation into officers who posted the image “political” after “a complaint that the symbol was offensive and depicted vigilantism.”
“The fact is, there will always be someone who will find fault with any symbol we identify with or person we choose to carry our message.”
Use of the image among police departments nationally has caused controversy as well.
In February 2017, a police precinct in Kentucky branded vehicles with Punisher decals and the words “Blue Lives Matter” across them, according to the Lexington Herald Leader. The Chief removed them after public backlash.
St. Louis Police Sgt. Heather Taylor, president of the Ethical Society of Police, has fired back against the union’s letter.
She sent the 320 members of her organization, which was founded in 1972 by black officers to address race-based discrimination in St. Louis and the St. Louis police department, an email urging them to reject Clark’s orders.
“Under no circumstances should you make your photo that of the Punisher logo or make any statements on social media that are inappropriate about the Chief or the Circuit Attorney,” it reads. “Do not place your careers as officers in any situation where your cases and hard work will not be heard in a criminal court.”
It continues: “If you want to make a statement in support of law enforcement on social media show your solidarity with the numerous civilians that keep this place afloat everyday that receive very few thank yous, or for the officers who have been murdered in the line of duty or injured.”
Taylor said she understands that the symbol is what those in the military use to “survive,” but that it should not be used to represent law enforcement. She added that Clark is a former Marine.
“In times of war, you use whatever you can to survive, my husband is prior military, my family members are prior military, my husband was in war and survived,” she said. “So you can understand it from that standpoint, but from the standpoint of us as law enforcement officers ... The reality is that there isn’t a war on officers. We do face dangers we have been shot at in line of duty. I’ve been shot at in the line of duty twice, but I never thought the community was at war with me.”
Taylor added that she does believe in free speech, but “free speech has restrictions when you’re in law enforcement.”
And, she added, if an officer doesn’t like that, “They should seek employment elsewhere.”
She said crime victims are going to be the only ones who suffer should officers follow Clark’s orders because they will be risking their careers and their ability to serve the community.
The Punisher is not someone Taylor said she would want children to idolize.
“It is a symbol that represents a man who does whatever he needs to do for vengeance,” she said. “For law enforcement, we can’t be vigilantes. That’s not what that oath means. It means the opposite of that.”
Taylor said a more appropriate logo would be the St. Louis police badge because “it represents our oath.”