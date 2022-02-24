St. Louis police union votes to let contract with Jeff Roorda expire amid state senate bid

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police union members voted to let the union's contract with Jeff Roorda, the union's often controversial business manager, end in April, union officials confirmed Thursday.

Roorda remains employed by the union, but members of the St. Louis Police Officers Association opted to not automatically renew his contract in April as Roorda is running for a seat in the Missouri Senate representing Jefferson County's District 22.

Roorda said Thursday that the vote is a precaution should he win election.

"Nothing has changed," he said. "I'm still the Police Officers Association business manager. I just filed to run for state senate on Tuesday. This is all about whether I'll be able to do both jobs if I win. There's no story here."

Roorda, 56, of Barnhart, has for more than 10 years represented union members in the media and negotiations with city leaders, among other duties.

In his time with the union, Roorda has often courted controversy with his statements defending police, leading activist groups and the city's two most recent mayors to call for his removal.

Mayor Tishaura O. Jones called on the union to oust Roorda during her campaign last year.

“If they don’t get rid of him, they don’t have a seat at my table,” she said.

Roorda has called Jones' role in the city’s search for a police chief a “disaster" and has pushed for the police department to return to state control in part to avoid her influence over policing in the city.

In 2017, Roorda called Jones a “race-baiter” and “cop-hater.” His 2017 comments about Jones elicited a sharp response from her mayoral opponent at the time, former Alderman Lyda Krewson, who called on the union leadership to fire Roorda for his statements.

“When I am mayor, he will not be welcome in my office,” Krewson, who was elected, added.

Following the 2014 shooting death of Michael Brown in Ferguson by a police officer — Roorda wrote a book titled, “Ferghanistan: The War on Police."

Roorda was a police officer for 17 years, most of them in Arnold.

Roorda served in the Missouri House as a Democrat from 2005 to 2010 and again from 2013 to 2015, but Roorda is now running as a Republican for the Missouri Senate seat to take over for term-limited Republican Sen. Paul Wieland of Imperial.

After his service in the House, he ran for a seat in the Missouri Senate in 2014 but lost to Wieland. A bid for Jefferson County Council in 2016 and Jefferson County executive in 2018 also failed.

