St. Louis police used excessive force when they shot 14-year-old boy in back, lawsuit claims

ST. LOUIS — Two St. Louis officers used unreasonable and excessive force when they shot and critically wounded a 14-year-old boy in 2016, according to a lawsuit filed against the city and the officers.

Tyron Edwards filed suit in St. Louis Circuit Court last week, claiming Officers Ryan Murphy and Thomas Streckfuss shot Edwards in the back "without just cause or provocation" on Oct. 2, 2016, while searching for a car taken in a carjacking the previous month.

The City Counselor's Office and the police department declined comment.

Edwards, now 19, said in his lawsuit that he was waiting for a friend about trading video games when Murphy and Streckfuss stopped their police vehicle, hopped out and, with guns drawn, began chasing Edwards and two others standing near him. The suit said the officers fired at least 11 shots toward Edwards without orders to stop.