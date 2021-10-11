St. Louis police used excessive force when they shot 14-year-old boy in back, lawsuit claims

J'volte Jones, 8, holds up a cellphone to record video of St. Louis police chief Sam Dotson (left) as Dotson takes questions from the community after briefing the press about an incident where two St. Louis police officers shoot a 14 year-old boy in the 5000 block of Beacon Avenue in St. Louis on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016. "This shouldn't be their normal" said J'vonte's mother Crystal Brown (not pictured). Dotson says the 14 year-old fired one shot at police who were chasing him, the police returned fire an unknown number of times hitting the boy. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
People express their frustrations to a St. Louis police officer who talks with them outside the crime scene tape as other officers investigate the scene where a 14 year-old boy was shot by police in the 5000 block of Beacon Avenue in St. Louis on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016. Police say the 14 year-old fired one shot at police who were chasing him, the police returned fire an unknown number of times hitting the boy. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
St. Louis police investigate the scene where two St. Louis police officers shot a 14 year-old boy in the 5000 block of Beacon Avenue in St. Louis on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016. Police say the 14 year-old fired one shot at police who were chasing him, the police returned fire an unknown number of times hitting the boy. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
St. Louis police investigate the scene where two St. Louis police officers shot a 14-year-old boy in the 5000 block of Beacon Avenue in St. Louis on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016. Police say the 14-year-old fired one shot at police who were chasing him, and the police returned fire an unknown number of times, hitting the boy. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
St. Louis police investigate the scene where two St. Louis police officers shot a 14 year-old boy in the 5000 block of Beacon Avenue in St. Louis on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016. Police say the 14 year-old fired one shot at police who were chasing him, the police returned fire an unknown number of times hitting the boy. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
St. Louis police investigate the scene where two St. Louis police officers shot a 14-year-old boy in the 5000 block of Beacon Avenue in St. Louis on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016. Police say the 14-year-old fired one shot at police who were chasing him, and the police returned fire an unknown number of times, hitting the boy. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
St. Louis police investigate the scene where two St. Louis police officers shot a 14-year-old boy in the 5000 block of Beacon Avenue in St. Louis on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016. Police say the 14-year-old fired one shot at police who were chasing him, and the police returned fire an unknown number of times, hitting the boy. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
Friends and family of a 14-year-old boy who was shot by police stand outside crime scene tape as St. Louis police investigate the scene in the 5000 block of Beacon Avenue in St. Louis on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016. Police say the 14-year-old fired one shot at police who were chasing him, and the police returned fire an unknown number of times, hitting the boy. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
St. Louis police investigate the scene where two St. Louis police officers shot a 14 year-old boy in the 5000 block of Beacon Avenue in St. Louis on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016. Police say the 14 year-old fired one shot at police who were chasing him, the police returned fire an unknown number of times hitting the boy. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
St. Louis police investigate the scene where two St. Louis police officers shot a 14 year-old boy in the 5000 block of Beacon Avenue in St. Louis on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016. Police say the 14 year-old fired one shot at police who were chasing him, the police returned fire an unknown number of times hitting the boy. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
J'vonte Jones, 8, holds up a cellphone to record video of St. Louis Police Chief Sam Dotson as Dotson takes questions from the community after briefing the press about the police shooting a 14-year-old boy in the 5000 block of Beacon Avenue in St. Louis on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016. "This shouldn't be their normal," said J'vonte's mother, Crystal Brown (not pictured). Dotson says the 14-year-old fired one shot at police who were chasing him, and the police returned fire an unknown number of times, hitting the boy. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
ST. LOUIS — Two St. Louis officers used unreasonable and excessive force when they shot and critically wounded a 14-year-old boy in 2016, according to a lawsuit filed against the city and the officers.
Tyron Edwards filed suit in St. Louis Circuit Court last week, claiming Officers Ryan Murphy and Thomas Streckfuss shot Edwards in the back "without just cause or provocation" on Oct. 2, 2016, while searching for a car taken in a carjacking the previous month.
The City Counselor's Office and the police department declined comment.
Edwards, now 19, said in his lawsuit that he was waiting for a friend about trading video games when Murphy and Streckfuss stopped their police vehicle, hopped out and, with guns drawn, began chasing Edwards and two others standing near him. The suit said the officers fired at least 11 shots toward Edwards without orders to stop.
After the shooting, then-police Chief Sam Dotson said police shot the boy in the 5000 block of Beacon Avenue after the boy fired a shot at them. Dotson also said witnesses reported hearing the chasing officers identify themselves as police and order the teen to get down. Dotson also said police found the teen's semiautomatic pistol at the scene.