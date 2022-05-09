St. Louis police used spike strips before fatal crash, but won't say if they were pursuing stolen Jeep

ST. LOUIS — Police officers used spike strips to try to stop a speeding vehicle before it crashed into a family's minivan Friday night, killing four adults and critically injuring three children, interim Public Safety Director Dan Isom said Monday.

Isom outlined the officers' actions at a weekly press briefing with reporters but did not call it a pursuit.

"As of right now," Isom said, "we don’t have any information that the officers were pursuing the vehicle but they did deploy spike strips to stop the vehicle.”

He said the officers tossed spike strips at North Taylor Avenue and Delmar Boulevard to try to flatten the tires of a Jeep stolen out of Herculaneum in April. The Jeep traveled another two blocks east and ended up slamming into the minivan, which was traveling north on Pendleton Avenue.

The crash happened after 9 p.m. Friday in the 4200 block of Delmar Boulevard. Family members identified the four adults who died as Angielique Simmons, 56; Rhonda Simmons, 34; Ephriam “Wayne” Simmons, 47, all of St. Louis; and Luther Simmons, 43, of Florissant.

Police captured two teenage boys, both 17, who were riding in the stolen Jeep. On Monday, police were still searching for the Jeep's driver.

The teens were turned over to juvenile authorities and Isom said there's little he can say about their status.

Isom said police had tried to stop the Jeep after a license-plate recognition system picked up the plate as stolen. Isom said the vehicle was wanted in other jurisdictions as well, but police are still trying to sort out in what crimes the Jeep was used. Just before the crash, someone in the Jeep fired shots at another car, Isom said.

"I just want to say of course this was an extremely tragic event," Isom added.

Aaron Piggee, a relative of those killed in the minivan, was dubious Monday of Isom's account. Piggee is angry that police aren't admitting it was a pursuit. Piggee said a St. Louis police detective told him at the hospital that officers were chasing the Jeep in an unmarked vehicle with no sirens.

"I asked him point-blank, 'A pursuit with no sirens?'" Piggee said. "They couldn't answer my question."

Evita Caldwell, a police spokeswoman, said the preliminary information is that "officers were setting up to attempt a vehicle stop on the Jeep."

"However, due to its speed and officers being several blocks away, no pursuit or vehicle stop could be initiated before the Jeep was involved in the fatal crash," Caldwell said in an email.

Caldwell didn't reply to questions from a reporter about whether an unmarked patrol car was involved or if police were using lights and sirens.

Piggee wasn't in the minivan, but it carried his relatives, including an uncle who was driving and Piggee's 15-year-old daughter who was critically injured. If police had used lights and sirens, Piggee said, "my family would still be here because they would have heard them and pulled to the side."

Piggee said his family is busy now planning funerals but will be demanding to see any videos, including dashboard cameras or business surveillance.

Isom said most police departments try to restrict vehicle pursuits to the most serious crimes.

"But that doesn’t mean that police departments don’t attempt to pull over cars that are wanted for crimes," Isom added, "and so it is a very difficult call to make in some of these situations. And in most cases, we try to restrict it to the most serious incidents but that doesn’t negate the fact that we will pull over cars wanted for crimes."

Piggee said Monday that two of the three children in the minivan were making improvements at the hospital.

His 15-year-old daughter, Anniyasha Wallace, underwent surgery for a broken leg but is "awake and doing good," Piggee said. Anniyasha's cousin, 6-year-old Trinity Thompson, was also awake and improving, Piggee said. Anniyasha's other cousin, 10-year-old Takira Thompson, was still in serious condition.

"We're waiting for her to wake up," Piggee said.

Dana Rieck Dana Rieck is a public safety and breaking news reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.