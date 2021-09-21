St. Louis postal union official gets 18 months for embezzlement

ST. LOUIS — The former treasurer of a Postal Service union in St. Louis was sentenced Tuesday to 18 months in federal prison for embezzling over $184,000 from the union, prosecutors said.

Yvette Luster pleaded guilty in June to a felony charge of embezzlement and admitted stealing the money from Postal Mail Handlers Local 314 from January 2016 to April 2020.

Luster made unauthorized ATM withdrawals 203 times, used the union debit card for personal purchases for herself and relatives, wrote unauthorized checks to herself and falsely claimed pay for doing union work on her own time, prosecutors have said.

The union represented 465 mail handlers in 2019 and is largely funded from member dues.

In January, Local 314 President Scott E. Rodgers was indicted on an embezzlement charge accusing him of stealing $80,000 via ATM withdrawals and debit card purchases. He has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to go to trial on Oct. 4.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.