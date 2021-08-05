 Skip to main content
St. Louis postal worker engaged in bank fraud scheme, feds say
0 comments

St. Louis postal worker engaged in bank fraud scheme, feds say

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — A postal worker in St. Louis stole a $29,000 check out of the mail and engaged in a bank fraud scheme to cash it, a federal indictment handed down Wednesday says.

The indictment says mail carrier Marquan Long took the check on May 30, 2019, and then handed it off to others who produced a counterfeit check drawing from the same account but payable to a different person, the indictment says. They then deposited it and withdrew the money before the fraud could be discovered, it says.

Long was indicted in U.S. District Court in St. Louis on bank fraud and mail theft charges. No lawyer was listed for him.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Mayor Tishaura Jones announces in-person clinics for rental assistance

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports