St. Louis postal worker engaged in bank fraud scheme, feds say

ST. LOUIS — A postal worker in St. Louis stole a $29,000 check out of the mail and engaged in a bank fraud scheme to cash it, a federal indictment handed down Wednesday says.

The indictment says mail carrier Marquan Long took the check on May 30, 2019, and then handed it off to others who produced a counterfeit check drawing from the same account but payable to a different person, the indictment says. They then deposited it and withdrew the money before the fraud could be discovered, it says.