St. Louis postal worker engaged in bank fraud scheme, feds say

ST. LOUIS — A postal worker in St. Louis stole a $29,000 check out of the mail and engaged in a bank fraud scheme to cash it, a federal indictment handed down Wednesday says.
The indictment says mail carrier Marquan Long took the check on May 30, 2019, and then handed it off to others who produced a counterfeit check drawing from the same account but payable to a different person, the indictment says. They then deposited it and withdrew the money before the fraud could be discovered, it says.
Long was indicted in U.S. District Court in St. Louis on bank fraud and mail theft charges. No lawyer was listed for him.
Robert Patrick
Robert Patrick is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
