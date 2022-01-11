St. Louis postpones more jury trials because of COVID-19 infections

ST. LOUIS — All jury trials in St. Louis Circuit Court have been suspended through next week because of the surging omicron variant of the coronavirus.

St. Louis Circuit Judge Michael Stelzer postponed all trials set for the week of Jan. 18 after reviewing COVID-19 infection data, according to a court spokesman. This week's trials were postponed as well.

"The court will of course continue to monitor the situation extremely closely and remains committed to taking reasonable steps to protect the health and safety of our staff and the community we serve," spokesman Jacob Long said in an email.

The courthouses remain open. Judges have been holding hearings remotely and sheriff's deputies at the front desks of the Carnahan and Civil Court buildings routinely ask visitors to provide reasons for entering.

More information on the St. Louis Circuit Court's COVID protocols is available on the court's website.

