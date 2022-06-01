 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

St. Louis probate commissioner retires; successor picked

  • 0

ST. LOUIS  — Patrick Connaghan, the city’s longtime probate commissioner, retired Wednesday and will be succeeded by the deputy commissioner, Jill Hanley.

Connaghan, who held the judicial post since 2007, is reaching the mandatory Missouri retirement age for judges of 70, said Jacob Long, a spokesman for the St. Louis Circuit Court. 

Connaghan and Hanley

Patrick Connaghan, the city’s longtime probate commissioner, retired Wednesday and will be succeeded by the deputy commissioner, Jill Hanley.

Hanley was chosen Tuesday by the city’s circuit judges as the new commissioner.

Connaghan is a past president of the Missouri Association of Probate and Associate Circuit Judges. He previously served as general counsel and clerk for the Board of Aldermen.

Hanley formerly was the city’s public administrator.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News