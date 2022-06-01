St. Louis probate commissioner retires; successor picked

ST. LOUIS — Patrick Connaghan, the city’s longtime probate commissioner, retired Wednesday and will be succeeded by the deputy commissioner, Jill Hanley.

Connaghan, who held the judicial post since 2007, is reaching the mandatory Missouri retirement age for judges of 70, said Jacob Long, a spokesman for the St. Louis Circuit Court.

Hanley was chosen Tuesday by the city’s circuit judges as the new commissioner.

Connaghan is a past president of the Missouri Association of Probate and Associate Circuit Judges. He previously served as general counsel and clerk for the Board of Aldermen.

Hanley formerly was the city’s public administrator.

