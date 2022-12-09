 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Louis prosecutor fires back at Missouri AG in Lamar Johnson case

Wrongful Conviction Missouri

FILE - St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner appears at her disciplinary hearing on April 11, 2022, in St. Louis. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt asked a judge on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 to sanction Gardner, accusing her of concealing evidence in her effort to vacate the conviction for a man who has spent nearly 30 years in prison for murder.

 T.L. Witt - pool, Pool, Missouri Lawyers Media

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Circuit Attorney on Friday shot back at the Missouri Attorney General, calling his move for sanctions a distraction.

Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner's office has argued for months that Lamar Johnson was the victim of prosecutorial and police misconduct 30 years ago and should be set free from his murder conviction and life sentence. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt's Office has worked to uphold his conviction. 

On Thursday, the attorney general's office filed for sanctions against Gardner. It accused her office of failing to release a lab report showing Johnson's jacket had tested positive for gunshot residue, which could be used to prove his guilt. 

Gardner's office shot back on Friday, arguing the jacket was a "red herring" that wasn't even used during the crime. 

Prosecutors said Schmitt's office should actually be held responsible for failing to disclose evidence, citing one example where his office took a month and a half to release 14 exhibits. Local prosecutors pursued the missing files and were eventually successful. 

"The motion was unnecessary," the circuit attorney's office filing states. "The attorney general has now asked the court to punish an innocent person, Lamar Johnson, because the attorney general had to wait ... five business days to receive a document from the circuit attorney that did not even exist before November 30." 

It is unclear when Circuit Judge David C. Mason will issue a ruling on the sanctions. He is set to hear arguments next week in Johnson's case. 

Katie Kull covers public safety for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. She previously wrote about local government for the Springfield News-Leader. In her spare time, you can find her cooking, riding horses or spending time outdoors.

