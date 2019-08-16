ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Attorney General's Office said this week that St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner has no authority to seek a new trial for a man serving a life sentence for murder and that state law forbids a St. Louis judge from granting one.
Attorney General Eric Schmitt's office made arguments Thursday in court filings in the decades-old murder case of Lamar Johnson, convicted in the 1994 murder of 25-year-old Marcus L. Boyd. Boyd died after being shot multiple times over a drug dispute in the 3900 block of Louisiana Avenue.
Gardner, in collaboration with the Midwest Innocence Project, filed a motion last month for a new trial for Johnson, declaring Johnson was wrongly convicted as a result of misconduct by police and a former prosecutor in the Circuit Attorney's Office. As a result, Circuit Judge Elizabeth Hogan appointed the attorney general's office to the case, saying Gardner may have a conflict. Gardner pledged to fight the appointment.
The attorney general's brief said Gardner's motion for a new trial "raises procedural, constitutional, and ethical concerns," saying the law prohibits the state from requesting a new trial for a defendant.
Schmitt's office also said the St. Louis Circuit Court's jurisdiction over the case expired when Johnson was sentenced in 1995, and that Johnson must appeal to a higher court. Also, state and federal courts previously have denied Johnson's motions for a new trial based on "almost the same claims he presents in his latest motion."
"Each court to review Johnson’s claims has found that he failed to prove his innocence or any error that would justify reversing his convictions," Assistant Attorney General Andrew J. Crane said in the court filing.
Crane continued, "Twenty-three years have not changed the fact that this court has no power to hear Johnson's motion or to grant a new trial in this case."
Hogan could not be reached Friday. Gardner's spokeswoman did not have a comment.
Gardner has said publicly that she believes it is her duty to fight for Johnson.
"When the evidence shows that a person is innocent," she said earlier this month, "we must correct the wrong."
Also Thursday, 43 prosecutors from across the country, including St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell, filed a brief in the case supporting Gardner's push for a new trial "to remedy the injustice uncovered in this case."
The Circuit Attorney's Office's Conviction Integrity Unit and the Midwest Innocence Project said in court filings that St. Louis police coerced the only eyewitness into identifying Johnson in a lineup despite the witness' claims that he couldn't identify either of two shooters because they wore ski masks. Gardner's report also said prosecutors concealed efforts to pay the witness for his testimony and that the witness committed perjury.
Tricia Bushnell, executive director of the Midwest Innocence Project, said in a statement Friday that "it is deeply troubling that an appointed attorney general and his office would attempt to keep a duly elected prosecutor from doing her ethical and constitutional duty of correcting a manifest injustice."
It is not clear when Hogan is expected decide on Johnson's motion for a new trial.