ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner and multiple lawyers are set to appear in court Tuesday for the first time to respond to a lawsuit by Missouri's attorney general seeking to remove Gardner from office.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey sued Gardner in February, arguing the city's top prosecutor has "lost the trust of the people" and "squandered the goodwill of the courts through misdirection and incompetence." Gardner has argued his allegations don't meet the threshold for removal and blamed any problems on her subordinates.

On Tuesday, representatives for both parties will appear at 1:30 p.m. in a city courtroom to argue over Gardner's motions to dismiss the suit and quash subpoenas. So far, multiple city agencies, the Circuit Attorney's Office and its employees and the courts have been subpoenaed to provide information for the investigation.

Attorneys are also expected to discuss a timeline for evidence collection and a trial.

Presiding over the hearing will be Missouri Court of Appeals Judge John Torbitzky, who was appointed to oversee the case after St. Louis Circuit Court judges recused themselves because they could be called as witnesses.

Gardner has faced criticism for years over dysfunction and understaffing in her office, but the complaints came to a head in February when a 17-year-old volleyball player from Tennessee was caught in a crash downtown that resulted in both of her legs being amputated. Police blamed the crash on a man who was a suspect in a pending robbery case. He was out of jail despite violating his bond dozens of times.

Bailey filed suit that month to remove Gardner, arguing she had failed in her job as a prosecutor. Gardner accused Bailey of using the tragedy for political gain.

On Monday, a judge filed to hold Gardner in contempt of court after no one from her office showed up for a murder trial that was set to begin this week. Judge Scott A. Millikan argued the failure "thwarts and defeats the authority of the Circuit Court of the City of St. Louis." A hearing on that order to show cause for why she should not be held in contempt is set for next week.