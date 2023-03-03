ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner's office has about half the number of prosecutors as when she took office, her smallest team yet as she's struggled for years to hire and retain employees.

The remaining attorneys have roughly 130 years of cumulative experience prosecuting cases in St. Louis. Before Gardner took office in 2017, the lawyers had 500 years of cumulative experience.

Now, just five staff attorneys and a supervisor are handling the majority of serious felony cases in the city. Overall, the number of prosecutors in the office has fallen from 58 in August 2016 to 30 as of February.

Experts and former city prosecutors say it's clear the office is overloaded. Prosecutors often drop and refile charges because they aren't ready for trial — a maneuver they used at least a dozen times in murder cases last year, according to a Post-Dispatch analysis.

In one of those cases last fall, former assistant circuit attorney Marlo Lamb, a prosecutor for more than 20 years, teared up in court as she explained to a judge that caseloads had left her "seriously underwater" and unready to proceed with trial on a murder case.

"I am literally trying to hold it together and do the best that I can," Lamb told the judge.

She left the office weeks later to become the top assistant prosecutor in St. Francois County, Mo.

"It was unsustainable there," Lamb said Thursday of her time in St. Louis.

A 2002 study funded by the U.S. Department of Justice found prosecutors, on average, can handle about 20 homicide cases a year with no other assignments. The survey found that attorneys spent about 246 hours on a homicide case that went to trial, and 110 hours on one that didn't.

In St. Louis, one prosecutor is handling 45 open murder or manslaughter cases and roughly 60 other, mostly violent felonies, according to data obtained by the Post-Dispatch. Even if none of those cases went to trial, that prosecutor would need more than a year and a half of 60-hour work weeks to clear their murder cases under the averages outlined in the study.

Peter Joy, a Washington University professor who leads the law school's Criminal Justice Clinic, noted that many prosecutors' offices nationwide would likely fail to meet the 20-homicide threshold. A spokesman for the district attorney's office in Milwaukee, for example, said six homicide prosecutors are handling about 50 cases apiece.

Still, Joy said, St. Louis' caseloads "appear to be very high."

Marvin Teer, a former judge who now leads Gardner's trial team, acknowledged it would be nice to have more attorneys but said it's typical for city prosecutors to handle large caseloads during murder spikes. Teer said in the 1990s, the last time homicide rates were comparable to today, he handled 65 to 75 murder cases at a time. He said he is "not concerned" about the current load.

"I'm incredibly proud of my trial staff," he said. "These young lawyers come in here and they work tirelessly, sometimes facing the worst events imaginable. I think that's the biggest thing that keeps me coming back."

But former Circuit Attorney Jennifer Joyce, whom Gardner succeeded, said her attorneys handled at most 20 murder or manslaughter cases at a time during her 16 years in office.

There were fewer homicides in the city during Joyce's tenure, so Gardner's office is handling more murder cases than her predecessor. But Joyce said the current prosecutor caseloads were "horrific."

Gardner has been a frequent target for attacks from Republican lawmakers, who have blamed the office's mismanagement for high crime rates in the city. But calls for Gardner's resignation reached a new peak last month when Daniel Riley — a 21-year-old who was free on bond in a robbery case despite having several dozen GPS monitor violations — was accused of causing a crash that pinned a 17-year-old girl between two cars. Both of the teen's legs were amputated.

Mayor Tishaura O. Jones urged Gardner to do "soul-searching" about staying in office. State lawmakers and the Missouri Attorney General have filed bills and a lawsuit that would strip Gardner of some of her prosecutorial power. Critics complained she's bungled prosecutions and left victims in the dark during the prosecutions. They've also joined a chorus of voices criticizing her staff turnover.

Staff turnover

The longest-tenured attorneys in Gardner's office work in the child support division — one was hired in 1977 and others were hired in 2003 and 2005. After that, the most experienced attorneys were hired by the office in 2017.

But Gardner's aides and experts say that's not necessarily the circuit attorney's fault. Across the country, public offices that can't offer as much money as the private sector are struggling to hire and keep good employees.

"Recruitment is at an all-time low for prosecutors," the Platte County, Mo., prosecutor, Eric Zahnd, said in a recent Senate hearing.

Miriam Krinsky, who leads a network of prosecutors who, like Gardner, are seeking to reform the justice system, agreed. She said pressure can be even more intense for progressive prosecutors who are trying to diversify their staffs. District attorneys' offices in Manhattan and Brooklyn have lost 20 percent of their workforces over the past year, she said, and Miami lost a total of 80 prosecutors.

"It's a particularly tough time to be running a government office where standards need to be kept high," she said. "You can't just hire anyone to fill those jobs."

In her first two years in office, Gardner had a more than 100% turnover rate for attorneys, shedding hundreds of years of experience. Critics said it meant serious cases were getting reassigned to prosecutors who didn't have the experience or time necessary to prepare for trial. Dismissal rates increased.

Patrick Hamacher started as an assistant circuit attorney in 2011 and ran against Gardner in the 2016 Democratic primary. He stayed on board even after she was elected because he welcomed her new approach, he said. But the work environment quickly became "toxic" and the workload became untenable, he said.

Hamacher's caseload ballooned from 50 to 60, roughly six to eight of which were homicides, to double, or even triple, that amount, he said.

"It's like an avalanche," he said. "Our obligation as prosecutors is to keep victims informed, and it was becoming almost impossible to do."

The pandemic shut down trials and in-person hearings in 2020 just as the city was experiencing a record homicide rate. Cases languished in the system, and a backlog developed.

By 2021, the circuit attorney's office had just over 30 staff prosecutors with about 150 years of combined tenure.

In one murder case, prosecutors didn't show up for three consecutive hearings. A judge cited "mismanagement" by the circuit attorney's office and dropped the charges. Later, the Post-Dispatch reported that the murder case, along with nearly 30 other new cases, had been assigned to a prosecutor while she was on maternity leave. She later resigned.

Higher caseloads

As prosecutors continued to leave, a dwindling group has taken on their caseloads. Experts and former St. Louis prosecutors expressed concerns about the result.

One St. Louis prosecutor, for example, was handling more than 40 murder or manslaughter cases and an additional 30 felonies in February. Bennett Gershman, a law professor at Pace University in New York, said he had seen that kind of workload only on misdemeanor or lesser felony cases, which take far less time to clear.

"It's insane," he said. "How can you handle a criminal justice system with integrity when you have one lawyer with so many cases that it's almost impossible to navigate and manage in a fair, responsible, professional way?"

Joy, the Wash U. professor, said that kind of workload can have ripple effects across the system.

Overworked prosecutors often need to request trial delays for more time to prepare, or they run into problems finding witnesses, he said. If judges don't allow for those delays, prosecutors may dismiss and refile cases to restart the clock, like in St. Louis. That can hurt both victims and defendants, who are stuck waiting months or even years for the cases to be resolved.

“Not everyone charged with a crime is guilty,” he said. “So you have people who might be innocent going from waiting 9 months to 2 or 3 years for trial."

The city's chief public defender, Matthew Mahaffey, said having so few prosecutors available for trials has slowed down the process. Each week, a list of cases shows roughly a dozen trials set to begin, most of which can't happen because the same prosecutor has multiple cases on the list.

Mahaffey said he doesn't blame the prosecutors themselves — they can't be in two places at once — but the delays increase the amount of time that people, including defendants and their families, have to be involved with the legal system.

"The longer someone has to be involved, the more it impacts their lives," he said.

In 2022, Gardner's office closed nearly 1,475 criminal cases — about 200 more than in 2021 but still roughly half the number closed in 2016, before she took office, according to a summary report.

Fifty-seven cases were resolved by jury trials, data show, but recent trial outcomes have been mixed.

Gardner's aides said at a recent hearing that the office has a conviction rate of more than 85%, including guilty pleas. But in a six-month period between August and February, St. Louis prosecutors got convictions on just 11 of the 20 murder cases they tried. Six of those convictions were for a lesser offense, such as manslaughter, when the initial charge was murder.

Five of the trials resulted in not-guilty verdicts. In four cases, juries were hung on a main charge or a mistrial was declared.

Prosecutors with the Missouri Prosecuting Attorneys Association noted at a recent Missouri Senate hearing that St. Louis can be a particularly difficult place to try cases because witnesses tend to not be as cooperative as in other jurisdictions. Juries, in general, can also be fickle.

And Teer, the trial supervisor, noted that the St. Louis circuit handles more jury trials than any other jurisdiction in the state, meaning attorneys are frequently taking a case to trial. He emphasized that he and his trial team are working as hard as they can to clear cases and get convictions. They're committed to the work, he said.

"When I talk to them, they always say, 'Judge, we ain't going anywhere,'" he said. "And I know it sounds almost cliche, but ... it's a team. And they're OK."