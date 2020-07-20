St. Louis prosecutors charge man with murdering neighbor in arson fire

ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors on Sunday charged a man with murder and arson in connection with a fire that killed his neighbor earlier this month.

Joseph Perkins, 28, was charged with second-degree murder and first-degree arson for the deadly blaze July 9 in the 800 block of Canaan Avenue. Perkins lives in an apartment at 824 Canaan; the fire was at 814 Canaan.

The man who died in the blaze still has not been identified. Police and charging documents both identify the victim only as a John Doe. He died of smoke inhalation.

A witness told police she saw Perkins set the fire, according to court documents. The witness provided police with Perkins' name and photos of Perkins from Facebook so investigators could find him, police said.

Perkins was arrested days later and admitted setting the fire, police said. Perkins said he and the victim had gotten into an argument and he set the fire with the victim trapped inside, police said in court documents.

No bond is allowed for Perkins, according to online court records. He did not have an attorney listed to represent him.

Police said the victim was found dead inside a residence. The two-alarm fire was reported about 11:30 p.m. that night. The home was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.