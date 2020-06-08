You are the owner of this article.
St. Louis prosecutors charge six people in looting of downtown clothing store
St. Louis prosecutors charge six people in looting of downtown clothing store

ST. LOUIS - The Circuit Attorney's Office has filed charges against six people in connection with looting during protests the night of June 1 in downtown St. Louis.

Prosecutors charged three men and three women with felony counts of receiving stolen property for allegedly looting the Fresh Image clothing store at 714 North Tucker Boulevard. One of the six also was charged with resisting arrest.

The six charged last week were among the more than 30 people arrested over two nights of protests in St. Louis in response to the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Floyd, 46, was pinned beneath a Minneapolis police officer's knee for more than eight minutes before he died.

Those charged with receiving stolen property are:

• Shannon L.  Brown, 31, of the 4500 block of Aldine Avenue in St. Louis.

• Kylie Gross, 28, of the 6700 block of St. Olaf Drive in Berkeley.

• Stefon Hornaday, 26, of the 1700 block of Parker Road in the Spanish Lake area. Hornaday also faces a charge of resisting arrest.

• Gary W. March Jr., 19, of the 1200 block of North Seventh Street in St. Louis.

• Michael Merritt, 24, of the 6200 block of Dardanella Avenue in Pine Lawn.

• Nautica Turner, 24, of the 5300 block of South Compton Avenue in St. Louis.

Court documents say police arrested the defendants after seeing each of them carrying clothing from the store valued at more than $750.

Two more people are expected to be charged soon, said Allison Hawk, a spokeswoman for Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner.

Gardner faced criticism last week from Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt who blamed Gardner for the release of about three dozen people arrested during protests. Gardner responded by saying police had only pursued charges against eight of those arrested.

