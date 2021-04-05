St. Louis prosecutors charge third man with assault in severe beating of homeless man

Police say Spencer told them what happened was the victim's fault, while Johnson denied involvement. Police said Spencer's shoes had blood and skin tissue on them; Spencer allegedly wrote on Facebook, "I almost caught a body the other day."

On Dec. 9, police say they were looking for suspects in the assault, as well as a robbery, when they spotted an Infiniti they believed was at the scene of the crime.

Officers attempted to pull over the Infiniti but the driver did not stop. The Infiniti soon crashed, killing the driver and a person in another car.

The wife of the driver of the Infiniti, Daron Whitt, 39, said her husband had been running errands related to the opening of his business at the time of the crash and was not involved in the earlier assault.