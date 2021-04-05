St. Louis prosecutors charge third man with assault in severe beating of homeless man

ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors have charged a third man with assaulting a homeless man so severely in December that the victim suffered permanent brain damage.
Leon James Powell, 37, was charged Saturday with first-degree assault. He was being held in jail without bail.
Powell, of the 4000 block of North Newstead Avenue, did not have an attorney listed in court records Monday. He is alleged to have taken part in a beating Dec. 4 in the 3500 block of East Cook Avenue.
The victim, a 63-year-old homeless man, was attacked so brutally that he has permanent brain damage, police say. The unidentified victim remains in a long-term care facility after months in the hospital, police said.
The victim was punched and kicked repeatedly, over several minutes, while he was on the ground, authorities said.
Police said they arrested Powell on Friday. He has several previous convictions in St. Louis for drug possession. In the most recent drug case, in 2016, he was handed a 25-year prison sentence, but the judge ended up sending Powell to jail for a 120-day "shock sentence" instead, then probation.
At least four people were caught on video attacking the man, police said. Two people — Khashad Spencer, 28, and Icarus Johnson, 36 — were charged in March with assault.
Police say Spencer told them what happened was the victim's fault, while Johnson denied involvement. Police said Spencer's shoes had blood and skin tissue on them; Spencer allegedly wrote on Facebook, "I almost caught a body the other day."
On Dec. 9, police say they were looking for suspects in the assault, as well as a robbery, when they spotted an Infiniti they believed was at the scene of the crime.
Officers attempted to pull over the Infiniti but the driver did not stop. The Infiniti soon crashed, killing the driver and a person in another car.
The wife of the driver of the Infiniti, Daron Whitt, 39, said her husband had been running errands related to the opening of his business at the time of the crash and was not involved in the earlier assault.