St. Louis prosecutors cut last-minute plea deal in double murder case

Circuit Judge Scott Millikan reluctantly accepted the plea agreement Tuesday, saying it was "a close call for me." The judge told Ford after the hearing that had the jury convicted him of murder, he would have been inclined to give Ford a longer sentence.

Ford has been jailed since at least Feb. 16, 2017, according to city records. He'll serve 85% of his 15-year sentence but will get credit for more than four years he served in jail awaiting trial.

Prosecutors cut a deal because they had problems getting witnesses to testify, authorities said. Bowers, who testified in a deposition that she suffered from short-term memory problems because of her injuries, would have been the state's only eyewitness.

Ford made no statement in court. His lawyer Christopher Pickett said afterward that he thinks the plea agreement was "the right resolution."

Ford also has convictions for felony drug and gun possession.

