St. Louis prosecutors cut last-minute plea deal in double murder case

ST. LOUIS — With a jury picked to begin trial Tuesday, a St. Louis man struck a last-minute plea deal in a 2016 double murder case, giving him a 15-year prison term.
Kelvin D. Ford III, 31, pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of second-degree murder, three counts of armed criminal action and one count of first-degree assault for killing two people and wounding a third in the Academy neighborhood.
Ford fatally shot Shawndreaka Lakes, 20, and Antoine Bronner, 27, shortly before 2 a.m. Sept. 3, 2016, in the 5000 block of Maple Avenue. Bronner, of the 3800 block of Avondale Avenue, died in a nearby gangway. Lakes, of the 5800 block of Roosevelt Place, died later at a hospital. He also shot and critically wounded Lakes' sister Shay Bowers, then 17, who survived. Police said Ford fled police in a car, ran several stop signs, got out and tried to run from an officer.
Several arguments at a Mobil gas station preceded the shootings, court records said.
Bowers limped toward the bench Tuesday and gave a brief statement.
"This is bull-(expletive)," she said. She told Ford, "Look at my face. You're going to remember me."
Circuit Judge Scott Millikan reluctantly accepted the plea agreement Tuesday, saying it was "a close call for me." The judge told Ford after the hearing that had the jury convicted him of murder, he would have been inclined to give Ford a longer sentence.
Ford has been jailed since at least Feb. 16, 2017, according to city records. He'll serve 85% of his 15-year sentence but will get credit for more than four years he served in jail awaiting trial.
Prosecutors cut a deal because they had problems getting witnesses to testify, authorities said. Bowers, who testified in a deposition that she suffered from short-term memory problems because of her injuries, would have been the state's only eyewitness.
Ford made no statement in court. His lawyer Christopher Pickett said afterward that he thinks the plea agreement was "the right resolution."
Ford also has convictions for felony drug and gun possession.