ST. LOUIS — The first time Javonn Nettles was set to face trial in a Central West End double murder was last July.

But, just two days before the trial was set to begin, St. Louis prosecutors dismissed and refiled the case. They hadn't turned over key pieces of evidence, defense attorneys said, and they weren't ready to proceed.

On Wednesday — this time five days before Nettles' trial was set to begin — prosecutors did the same thing again.

Terry Niehoff, who represents Nettles and has been a criminal defense attorney for 30 years, said he's never seen anything like it.

"It's outrageous," he said. "They don't play by the rules, and then when they're about to get burned, they just dismiss it and refile it."

The maneuver of dismissing and refiling cases has become increasingly common as St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner's understaffed office, which has lost lawyers by the dozens in recent years, has struggled to prepare for trials. In 2022 alone, prosecutors dismissed and refiled at least a dozen murder cases, according to a Post-Dispatch analysis.

Nettles, 30, and his co-defendant, 27-year-old Andre Anderson, were first charged almost two years ago in the deaths of 26-year-old Darrion Rankin-Fleming and his 7-year-old daughter, Dmyah Fleming. Both of their cases were dismissed and refiled Wednesday, so it will likely be months before they're brought back around for trial.

A spokeswoman for the circuit attorney's office did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday about Nettles' or Anderson's cases.

The dismissals came just days after Nettles and Anderson's lawyers complained in court that they still hadn't received evidence that prosecutors are required to share, including a witness list and a fingerprint report.

While dismissing and refiling cases is legal, defense attorneys say it causes problems because it delays the judicial process and allows prosecutors to restart the clock on a defendant's constitutional right to a speedy trial.

It's also frustrating for attorneys who have worked to prepare a case, and it's frustrating for defendants who are often left in jail waiting for their cases to be resolved, said Anderson's attorney, Scott Rosenblum.

"I understand the charges are serious, but we believe this is a very defensible case," he said. "We'd very much like (Anderson) to have his day in court."

Other attorneys have reported similar problems with Gardner's office turning over evidence recently.

This week, an attorney for Austin Heflin, who was to face trial April 17 in the deaths of two people, asked a judge to sanction prosecutors because multiple pieces of evidence, including DNA reports and a 911 call recording, were still missing despite multiple filings and court orders. The trial was postponed until June, and Heflin was released on bond, according to court records.

Last month, a man pleaded guilty to two killings and was sentenced to 15 years after prosecutors were sanctioned twice for evidence violations.

And an attorney for Charl Howard, who is set for trial next week in the death of 71-year-old Gregory Stevens, argued in December that his client's case should be dismissed because prosecutors took years to turn over key evidence and violated his client's right to a speedy trial. Howard has been out on bond since.