St. Louis prosecutors dismiss murder case against man in 2018 homicide

ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors have dismissed a 2018 murder case against a St. Louis man who was set to stand trial next week.
The Circuit Attorney's Office on Wednesday dismissed charges of second-degree murder, burglary and two counts of armed criminal action against Gregory Seddens, 31, of the 4100 block of Obear Avenue.
A spokeswoman for the Circuit Attorney's Office did not respond to a request for an explanation.
Seddens was accused of killing Davion Arnold, 25, during a break-in Aug. 13, 2018, at a home in the 4400 block of Penrose Street. Police said Arnold and Seddens broke into the home, struck a 60-year-old man inside and opened fire when he tried to escape. Police said Seddens not only shot and wounded the resident of the home but also shot and killed his accomplice. Seddens also was wounded.
Arnold had lived on the 1200 block of Flicker Drive.
Seddens' lawyer, Brian Horneyer, said he didn't know why prosecutors dropped the case but that Seddens "has adamantly maintained his innocence throughout the process."
Joel Currier
Joel Currier is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter here: @joelcurrier.
