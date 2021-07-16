 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Louis prosecutors dismiss murder case against man in 2018 homicide
0 comments

St. Louis prosecutors dismiss murder case against man in 2018 homicide

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors have dismissed a 2018 murder case against a St. Louis man who was set to stand trial next week.

The Circuit Attorney's Office on Wednesday dismissed charges of second-degree murder, burglary and two counts of armed criminal action against Gregory Seddens, 31, of the 4100 block of Obear Avenue.

A spokeswoman for the Circuit Attorney's Office did not respond to a request for an explanation.

Gregory Seddens

Gregory Seddens, 28, of the 4100 block of Obear Avenue, was charged with second-degree murder in a shooting in a home in the 4400 block of Penrose Street in St. Louis on Monday, Aug. 13, 2018. Seddens was accused of shooting and killing an accomplice, police said.

Seddens was accused of killing Davion Arnold, 25, during a break-in Aug. 13, 2018, at a home in the 4400 block of Penrose Street. Police said Arnold and Seddens broke into the home, struck a 60-year-old man inside and opened fire when he tried to escape. Police said Seddens not only shot and wounded the resident of the home but also shot and killed his accomplice. Seddens also was wounded.

Arnold had lived on the 1200 block of Flicker Drive.

Seddens' lawyer, Brian Horneyer, said he didn't know why prosecutors dropped the case but that Seddens "has adamantly maintained his innocence throughout the process."

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Bottom Line: Worker shortage won't be fixed quickly

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports