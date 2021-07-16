St. Louis prosecutors dismiss murder case against man in 2018 homicide

The Circuit Attorney's Office on Wednesday dismissed charges of second-degree murder, burglary and two counts of armed criminal action against Gregory Seddens, 31, of the 4100 block of Obear Avenue.

Seddens was accused of killing Davion Arnold, 25, during a break-in Aug. 13, 2018, at a home in the 4400 block of Penrose Street. Police said Arnold and Seddens broke into the home, struck a 60-year-old man inside and opened fire when he tried to escape. Police said Seddens not only shot and wounded the resident of the home but also shot and killed his accomplice. Seddens also was wounded.