St. Louis prosecutors drop and refile 2018 murder case on eve of trial
ST. LOUIS — With a jury selected but not sworn, St. Louis prosecutors dropped and immediately refiled murder and other charges against a man in connection with a 2018 homicide.

Cedric Boyd

Cedric Boyd, of Hazelwood, was charged with murder in the Oct. 8, 2018, fatal shooting of Antonio Neely.

Shortly before opening statements were to start Tuesday, prosecutors dropped first-degree murder, armed criminal action and illegal gun possession charges against Cedric Boyd, 33. He was charged in the Oct. 8, 2018, shooting death of Antonio Neely, 30, who was found shot to death in the 5900 block of Martin Luther King Drive.

Allison Hawk, a spokeswoman for the Circuit Attorney's Office, said she would seek an explanation.

Defense lawyer Robert Taaffe said prosecutors dropped the case because they could not guarantee immunity from federal prosecution of witnesses they needed to link Boyd to the murder weapon. A key witness, Taaffe said, would have testified that she made an illegal straw purchase of a gun for Boyd.

A judge Monday granted prosecutors' immunity request for key witnesses but Taaffe said that order would have shielded them only from state charges.

Prosecutors on Tuesday refiled the case within an hour of dismissing the 2018 charges.

