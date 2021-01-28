St. Louis prosecutors file murder charges in death of man found near Poplar Street Bridge

UPDATED at 8 a.m. Thursday with filing of charges against suspect.

ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors have charged a 51-year-old man in the death of a St. Louis County man whose body was found near the Poplar Street Bridge this month.

Lamont E. Johnson was jailed Thursday on charges of second-degree murder, armed criminal action and tampering with evidence. No bond was allowed. Johnson lives in the 2900 block of Michigan Avenue in St. Louis.

The victim, Charles Braxton, was found dead in Illinois but police discovered he had been killed in St. Louis city. Braxton, 57, lived in the 12700 block of Needle Point Court in unincorporated St. Louis County.

East St. Louis police found Braxton's body near the Poplar Street Bridge, near Sixth Street and Trendley Avenue. Trooper Josh Korando of the Illinois State Police said his body was found about 9:45 a.m. on Jan. 13.

State police investigated the death and determined that Braxton had been killed days earlier, on Jan. 3, on the same block where Johnson lives. Police put the time of the homicide that day as around 1 p.m.

Authorities have not provided details about how Braxton died or given a possible motive in the case.

