ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors have refused to file charges against a suspect for the shooting death of a man four years ago, police said on Friday.

Byron Spencer, 51, was found shot dead in the street in the city's Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood in March, 2019.

Police arrested a 65-year-old man on Thursday in connection with the shooting, a police spokeswoman said on Friday. Officers applied for first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm charges.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner’s office refused to file the charges, arguing the killing was in self-defense.

Additional information was not immediately available.