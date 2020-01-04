St. Louis protesters call for end to further military action against Iran

ST. LOUIS — About 150 protesters marched through downtown St. Louis on Saturday to voice opposition to further military action against Iran.

The protest, called the "Rally Against War With Iran — STL," started about noon with protesters giving speeches outside the office of U.S. Rep. Lacy Clay at the Eagleton Courthouse.

The protest was in part a response to the killing of Iran’s top general, Qassem Soleimani, in a U.S. airstrike Friday. The death was then followed by the Trump administration ordering thousands of troops to the Middle East for additional security.

Many of the St. Louis protesters urged federal officials to avoid war with Iran and asked leaders to send troops back to the U.S.

Protesters then marched down Market Street to the Soldiers Memorial Military Museum where the protest concluded by about 1:30 p.m.

The St. Louis demonstration was one of dozens of organized protests across the country Saturday in response to Soleimani's killing and concerns over escalating conflict.

More than 70 protests were planned by the anti-war group Act Now to Stop War and End Racism, including demonstrations in Philadelphia, Washington D.C. and Times Square in New York City.

David Carson of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.