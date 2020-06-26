St. Louis protesters renew call for closure of medium-security jail

ST. LOUIS — Not long after protesters demanding the closure of the St. Louis Medium Security Institution found outer gates to City Hall locked on Friday, Mayor Lyda Krewson and Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards briefly stepped outside to see them.
The officials then went back inside after a protester shouted questions through a megaphone for a few minutes about the medium-security jail, broadly known as the workhouse.
Calling the appearance by the two a victory for demonstrators' reform movement, protest organizer Inez Bordeaux, manager of community collaborations for Arch City Defenders, also said it was "not a good-faith effort to engage with us."
Security has locked the gates outside the south entrance of St. Louis City Hall because protesters demanding at the #workhouse be closed were attempting to bring @LydaKrewson their own version of the city budget. pic.twitter.com/nTwgv0R6FA— Joel Currier (@joelcurrier) June 26, 2020
"They are in crisis mode," Bordeaux said. "They are in spin mode. They know that they're on the ropes. We have majority support on the Board of Aldermen. We have broad city-wide support for defunding the workhouse. I believe they came out here as a photo opportunity to be able to say that protesters were outside and they came outside to speak, especially after they locked the gates."
The crowd of more than 50 people first marched Friday morning outside the workhouse, one of two city jails that has long been controversial over claims of inhumane conditions there. It was the second of two "Close the Workhouse" protests in as many weeks.
Janet Carter of St. Louis said Friday it was her first time joining a protest to call for the Workhouse to be closed. She said she has relatives who have worked inside and who have been incarcerated there who have told her the conditions are terrible and that inmates need better medical care, food and recreation. Carter said no amount of funding justifies keeping workhouse open.
"They've got rats as big as cats in there," she said.
Luke Ehrenstrom, 20, a junior at Washington University in St. Louis, said he joined the protest to get out of what he described as his campus' "bubble" and to show support for the "consistently and systemically mistreated" Black people of St. Louis.
He noted the jail's population Friday stood at fewer than 100 inmates who he believes should be released on bail or moved to another facility.
"It needs to be closed because it's a big waste of money, it treats its inmates poorly and doesn't need to exist," he said.
The crowd later moved to City Hall where they blared horns and banged pots and pans for about 15 minutes.
The group then held a "people's budget hearing" on the sidewalk to list their demands for the city's 2021 budget as aldermen held a meeting inside to discuss the next year's budget, including proposed cuts in funding to the workhouse. Protesters say city officials should reduce funding for police, jails and prosecutors in favor of housing, mental health programs and other social services.
On June 17, at Krewson's request, a city panel voted to cut spending on the workhouse to free up money to hire mental health and social workers to aid police. That $860,000 shift was in addition to plans to cut the $16 million jail budget nearly in half as inmate counts decline.
The mayor and her public safety team insist the jail is still needed. The city has spent more than $5 million since 2017 on upgrades to the jail. The city also has closed two floors with cells.
On Friday, the jail held 92 inmates. It has a capacity of 436.
