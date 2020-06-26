St. Louis protesters renew call for closure of medium-security jail

Janet Carter of St. Louis said Friday it was her first time joining a protest to call for the Workhouse to be closed. She said she has relatives who have worked inside and who have been incarcerated there who have told her the conditions are terrible and that inmates need better medical care, food and recreation. Carter said no amount of funding justifies keeping workhouse open.

"They've got rats as big as cats in there," she said.

Luke Ehrenstrom, 20, a junior at Washington University in St. Louis, said he joined the protest to get out of what he described as his campus' "bubble" and to show support for the "consistently and systemically mistreated" Black people of St. Louis.

He noted the jail's population Friday stood at fewer than 100 inmates who he believes should be released on bail or moved to another facility.

"It needs to be closed because it's a big waste of money, it treats its inmates poorly and doesn't need to exist," he said.

The crowd later moved to City Hall where they blared horns and banged pots and pans for about 15 minutes.