St. Louis pub chain sues over ‘ghost kitchen’s’ name

ST. LOUIS — A local chain of pubs says a "ghost kitchen" company in Chicago is confusing customers by using a deceptively similar name.

Three Kings Public House started in the Delmar Loop in 2011 and now has locations in Des Peres and south St. Louis County. It also has a restaurant and quick-service concept, Biscuits, Beer & BBQ, at St. Louis Lambert International Airport listed as "temporarily closed."

In a trademark lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in St. Louis Tuesday, lawyers for Three Kings say that a Chicago-based ghost kitchen concept named "Three Kings Pub by Dirk Flanigan" is confusing customers.

Ghost kitchens are existing restaurants that also make food for delivery using the recipes and names of celebrities or celebrity chefs. They pop up as options when someone tries to order food through food delivery apps, such as Grubhub.

The lawsuit says a local customer was unable to order from Three Kings Pub last year because he or she was told that delivery was not available in St. Louis, and other customers have likely been confused as well.

Three Kings Pub by Dirk Flanigan does not deliver to the St. Louis area, based on the Foodhaul website, which features two Dirk Flanigan-branded ghost kitchens. Flanigan is a chef in Chicago.

The lawsuit says Urban Entrees LLC, which does business as Foodhaul, "brazenly appropriated Plaintiff’s trademark to capitalize on Plaintiff’s many years of success" and "rode on the coattails of Plaintiff’s goodwill to deceive consumers."

Representatives of Foodhaul did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment Wednesday.

Foodhaul CEO Bill Stavrou told Modern Restaurant Management a year ago that ghost kitchens helped struggling restaurants increase revenue during the pandemic.

Stavrou said the company was seeking to expand in smaller markets in the Midwest.

The suit asks a judge to bar Urban Entrees LLC from using “Three Kings Public House,” “Three Kings” or “Three Kings Pub.”

