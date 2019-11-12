ST. LOUIS • The St. Louis Public School District was sued Tuesday by a student who says he was sexually abused by a Vashon High School employee.
The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in St. Louis, says that that Michael A. West, an in-school suspension monitor, sought sex from the 15-year-old boy for himself and others and asked the boy to send him pictures of his genitals. West gave the teen money and other things of value. The teen refused the requests and told his father, who called the police.
School officials should have known about West and failed to supervise him, the suit says.
The school district allowed West to continue working at Vashon, but refused to let the teen return, the suit says. They only relieved him of his duties when the media learned of the case, the suit says. They also did not offer the victim counseling or assistance and placed him in an online learning program, allowing him to fall behind in school, the lawsuit says. The teen has been bullied and harassed by former friends and fellow students who learned about the abuse, it says.
The suit also names President Dorothy Rohde-Collins and Superintendent Kelvin Adams. A district spokeswoman did not immediately return a call seeking comment.
West, 47, is in prison, serving a five-year term after pleading guilty in St. Louis Circuit Court in 2018 to possession of child pornography and attempted enticement of a child.