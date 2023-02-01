 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Louis rapper 30 Deep Grimeyy sentenced to almost 8 years on federal gun charge

30 Deep Grimeyy screengrab

St. Louis rapper 30 Deep Grimeyy appears in a video outside the Thomas F. Eagleton Courthouse in downtown St. Louis. The video was presented by federal authorities in court ahead of his sentencing on a gun charge.

ST. LOUIS — A wood-paneled federal courtroom usually home to methodical legal procedures was instead bumping Wednesday with the music of local rapper 30 Deep Grimeyy.

The 25-year-old Grimeyy, real name Arthur Pressley, has garnered tens of millions of views on YouTube, and he has hundreds of thousands of monthly listeners on Spotify. But on Wednesday, he was sentenced to almost eight years in prison on a federal gun charge. 

Prosecutors argued his lyrics, rapped over drilling beats and heavy bass, corresponded with more serious crimes. They said he spoke about the local gang 30 Deep and that Pressley was the leader of the group. 

Pressley's attorney Lenny Kagan said the suggestion was "comical."

"My rap career is an image I have to portray," Pressley told the judge. "I feel like I have been targeted just because of my rap name."

Pressley was sentenced Wednesday to seven years and eight months. 

Pressley was stopped by St. Louis police on Jan. 5, 2021, in a 2008 Pontiac G8 that had a taillight out and bore the license plates registered to a Jeep. In the console next to him, officers found a Beretta 92FS 9 mm pistol with an extended magazine.

He was set to face trial in October 2021. On the first day, he presented a fake bill of sale for the gun that was assigned to someone else in the Pontiac. He eventually pleaded guilty on the second day of trial to being a felon in possession of a firearm. He has two previous convictions for unlawful gun possession. 

In an unusual move Wednesday, prosecutors presented more than two hours of evidence, including photos and text messages from Pressley's phone, social media posts and jail phone calls. 

They argued Pressley should receive the maximum sentence of 12 years in prison because he was the ring leader of 30 Deep, which procured weapons for others and paid people for committing crimes. Investigators said he was deeply connected with other members of his gang who committed robberies and murders. 

"He is leading gangs. He is obstructing justice," said Assistant U.S. Attorney Cassandra Wiemken. "He is brazen. He is prolific, and he has no respect for the law."

The evidence also included music videos where Grimeyy discussed committing crimes and held guns and ammunition. In one video, a woman dressed as a corrections officer mimed performing a sex act on Pressley in a car outside the federal courthouse.

Pressley's attorney, Lenny Kagan, agreed the video was in "bad taste" but said there was no evidence to prove the guns or ammunition in the videos were real.

30 Deep was a brand, not a gang, Kagan argued, comparing it to rapper Kanye West's apparel brand, Yeezy. And the people who appeared in his videos or messages were Presley's friends or other people who wanted a piece of a burgeoning talent.

Pressley didn't hurt or purchase weapons for anyone, Kagan said.

"There is no evidence he's a gang member of any kind," he said.

Ultimately, Judge Stephen R. Clark said he did not find that there was enough evidence to connect Pressley to assaults or murders. However, Clark said he believed Pressley was a gang leader and used another person to acquire a weapon that he was not allowed to own. 

Despite the sentence, however, Pressley's career continues. 

The rapper released new music on Wednesday, and videos posted to his Instagram showed a billboard advertising the album on Times Square.

Katie Kull covers public safety for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. She previously wrote about local government for the Springfield News-Leader. In her spare time, you can find her cooking, riding horses or spending time outdoors.

