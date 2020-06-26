St. Louis rapper Huey killed in double shooting in Kinloch

A St. Louis rapper was killed in a double shooting in Kinloch late Thursday night.

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. in the 8100 block of Martin Luther King Drive in Kinloch.

The victim, Lawrence Franks Jr., went by the stage name Huey. He was best known in the rap community for his 2006 debut single, "Pop, Lock & Drop It," in 2006. He was a native of Kinloch.

St. Louis County police identified the victim only as a 32-year-old man (Huey's bio has him as 31), but social media lit up with reports of his death and condolences from relatives and fans. One of them, Bruce Franks Jr., said on Twitter, "They killed my lil cousin."

Police said the victim died after arriving at a hospital Thursday night. He had been shot at least once, police said. The second victim went to the Ferguson Police Department at 222 South Florissant Road after being shot. He was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The two were shot in the front yard of a home in the 8100 block of Martin Luther King.

St. Louis County police detectives are investigating. Police released no details Friday about a possible motive or said if they have any suspects.