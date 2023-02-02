ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis rapper pleaded not guilty Wednesday to gun and fentanyl charges.

Antonio Harris, 25, who performs as La4ss, fled from police Feb. 16 as he was driving a Toyota Corolla on North Broadway in the city's Baden neighborhood, according to court documents.

Officers used spike strips on the car's tires, but the car kept driving to Riverview Boulevard, where it eventually crashed in a median near Spring Garden Drive, according to court documents.

Harris, who authorities said was driving the car, ran and threw down a cross-body bag that contained nearly 400 capsules of fentanyl and nearly six grams of raw fentanyl, prosecutors said.

Officers also found a Glock pistol in the floorboards of the Corolla, police said.

Harris was indicted in June on charges of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, carrying a gun while committing a drug trafficking crime and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

He had previously been convicted of stealing a motor vehicle, resisting arrest and receiving a gun while under indictment.

In 2015, police arrested Harris as he was about to perform a concert. A police captain was later investigated on accusations he convinced other officers to release Harris for the performance, police sources told the Post-Dispatch in 2016.

La4ss was not the only rapper to appear in St. Louis federal court on Wednesday.

Downstairs, rapper 30 Deep Grimeyy, real name Arthur Pressley, was sentenced to nearly eight years in prison on a gun charge.