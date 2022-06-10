St. Louis rappers among 14 indicted on fentanyl distribution charges

ST. LOUIS — Federal authorities have indicted 14 people, including two rappers, in the St. Louis region on allegations they ran a fentanyl distribution ring.

Davante “Jizzlebuckz” Lindsey and Andre “Luh Half” Pearson, both 25, were indicted along with five other people in April, according to the Department of Justice. Seven other defendants were added in a superseding indictment on Wednesday, including Edward “Edot” Hopkins, 20.

They are all charged with conspiring to distribute fentanyl, a felony. Some of the 14 defendants are also charged with fentanyl possession, fentanyl distribution, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, conspiracy to tamper with a witness and other crimes.

Federal investigators are seeking forfeiture of nine pistols, two vehicles and more than $84,000 in cash seized during the investigation, according to authorities.

Prosecutors said Lindsey and Pearson are leaders of the “55 Boyz,” an organization responsible for drug trafficking and gun violence throughout St. Louis, but particularly along the Interstate 55 corridor.

Lindsey's Instagram account, which has over 106,000 followers, last posted about a week ago. The photo appears to be a screenshot of him video-calling with someone from jail.

The others indicted are Tony Evans, 32; Araven Johnson, 27; Douglas Simpson, 33, of Normandy; Jeffrey Moore, 24, of Riverview; Shawn Liggins, 20, of Wellston; Omar Lewis, 21; Willie Lindsey, 42; Jamond “Huncho” Dismukes, 21; Travon Weatherspoon, 31; Birtha Lindsey, 41; and Erik Simmons, 28.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Szczucinski is prosecuting the case.