ST. LOUIS — Federal prosecutors on Thursday said that two St. Louis rappers known as the Benji Brothers had been indicted on drug and gun charges for a conspiracy to steal marijuana.
Rasheme “Benji Bam” Bridges, 19, and Kelton “Benji Kellz” Rucker, 19, face charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute marijuana and possessing firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, the U.S. attorney's office said.
Bridges and Rucker conspired to steal a pound of marijuana from someone in the Carondelet neighborhood of south St. Louis on Jan. 31, 2018, prosecutors said. Bridges brandished a gun and Rucker fired a gun during the crime, they said.
Bridges was originally indicted in June and Rucker was added to the indictment Thursday.
Bridges was also charged in February with possessing a gun while a fugitive. Charging documents say police arrested him on June 23, 2018 on Washington Avenue and found a .40-caliber pistol in his pants. He had a pending warrant at the time after failing to show up for a hearing in a felony resisting arrest case in St. Louis Circuit Court and cutting off his GPS monitor, court documents say.
No lawyer is listed for Rucker. Bridges' lawyer could not be immediately reached for comment.