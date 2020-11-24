St. Louis rappers the 'Benji Brothers' sentenced to time served on gun charges

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis rapper who is one part of the Benji Brothers musical duo was sentenced in federal court Tuesday to the 17 months he's already served behind bars.
Kelton “Benji Kellz” Rucker was also placed on supervised release for four years and ordered to undergo mental health and substance abuse treatment.
Rucker, 20, told U.S. District Judge Catherine Perry in a hearing held by Zoom that while in jail, “I've found myself.”
"I'm a changed person. I don’t want to be in the streets," he said.
Perry declined a request by Rucker's producer, Jonny Shipes, to allow him to relocate to Atlanta, where Rucker had been working, saying probation officials would have to sign off first.
Defense lawyer Will Goldstein said Rucker has a "bright future."
Rucker pleaded guilty July 2 to a charge of knowingly discharging a firearm during a drug trafficking crime. Prosecutors dropped marijuana and gun conspiracy charges.
In October, Rasheme “Benji Bam” Bridges, 20, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm while a fugitive as part of a plea deal that resulted in a sentence for time served. He'd served nearly 16 months in jail while his case was pending.
Bridges admitted that after learning that he'd been charged in St. Louis Circuit Court with assault, robbery and armed criminal action, he posted that information on Facebook and left for Atlanta and Chicago. He later returned to St. Louis and police caught him on June 23, 2018, with a .40-caliber pistol, Assistant U.S. Attorney Angie Danis said.
At the time of his plea, Bridges said, “I've learned from my mistakes,” and said he was ready to move forward with his life.
Both Benji Brothers were indicted last year and accused of conspiring to steal a pound of marijuana from someone in the Carondelet neighborhood of south St. Louis on Jan. 31, 2018. Both had guns and Rucker fired his during the crime, prosecutors have said.
