St. Louis records 5 homicides in less than 24 hours, 13 in a week

ST. LOUIS — Five people were shot and killed here over 22 hours Sunday and Monday, adding to a grim tally this month and boosting a homicide count that has already surged past last year's, at this time.

The killings happened in five different neighborhoods — four on the north side and one on the south side — and left the city with 13 in seven days and 28 in August, double the total for the month last year. 

St. Louis Public Safety Director Dan Isom said the rash of shootings was alarming, especially because investigators do not believe the incidents are connected to each other.

“Any homicide, any loss of life, is distressing,” Isom said. “But when they happen in such a short period of time, it is certainly cause for concern.”

After recording 263 homicides in 2020 — and setting a record high rate — St. Louis saw that number slide by a quarter in 2021. Mayor Tishaura O. Jones credited "a data-driven strategy of deployment and a focus on deterrence, intervention and prevention," she told The Washington Post

But August’s surge has now put the city past last year’s pace. As of Monday morning, it had recorded 129 homicides, eight more than this time last year.

A spokesman for Jones declined an interview request for this story.

Killings are generally dropping across the country. The Council on Criminal Justice, a nonpartisan criminal justice think tank, released a study late last month that found homicides in 39 major American cities collectively dropped by 2% during the first half of 2022 compared with the previous year. St. Louis was not included in the study.

But the cities' collective homicide rate was still 39% higher than it was during the first half of 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 rate in St. Louis, too, while significantly lower than the previous year, was still the highest since 1993.

University of Missouri-St. Louis professor Richard Rosenfeld, one of the study's authors, on Monday called homicide spikes self-fulfilling, where one shooting leads to a retaliation and so on.

"You get that kind of tit-for-tat process at work and that can escalate a spike very quickly," he said. "That's a dynamic that's always in play when we see homicide rates abruptly increase."

Isom said that a spate of recent car thefts — what he called a “serious explosion” in stolen Kias and Hyundais, driven by social media — offers increased mobility to those looking to commit crimes. Rosenfeld, too, said his research on dozens of cities demonstrated that an increase in vehicle theft is often matched by an uptick in violent crime.

The 24 hours of violence in St. Louis started Sunday evening:

Just before 6:30 p.m. in the 5900 block of Theodore Avenue, in the Walnut Park West neighborhood, Kristopher Steven Blanton, 27, of O'Fallon, Mo., was found dead in the street. 

The second happened just after 9 p.m. in the 200 block of East Grand Avenue in the Near North Riverfront neighborhood. David Wells, 28, of St. Louis, was found dead in the middle of the street. 

About 30 minutes later, 23-year-old Deionta McCurry, of unincorporated St. Louis County, near Bel-Ridge, was found dead in an alley in the 3600 block of Montana Street in the Dutchtown neighborhood. 

Just after 11 p.m., an unidentified man in his 20s was found dead on a porch in the 4800 block of Farlin Avenue in the Penrose neighborhood.

Then on Monday afternoon, around 3:45 p.m., an unidentified man was shot and killed on Lee and Obear avenues in the Fairground neighborhood. 

Isom said his department is focused on closing these cases as quickly as possible to hold people accountable.

And he said the Jones’ administration continues to implement and improve violence prevention programs that work to reduce poverty, give young people more things to do and focus police attention on the worst offenders.

HOMICIDES IN ST. LOUIS, 1970-2021

Because the total number of homicides in the city of St. Louis hit a historic high in 1993 and the city’s population remains well below its peak in 1950 (and lower than any decade since 1860), the homicide rate recorded in 2020 was the highest in at least 150 years, and likely the highest-ever in St. Louis history.

* Updated on Nov. 3, 2021 with 2020 population total. ** Population revised on March 25, 2022 based on 2021 population estimate. *** Total homicides and rate updated on April 16, 2022 Sources: St. Louis Post-Dispatch archives; St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department; U.S. Census.

﻿YEAR POPULATION HOMICIDES RATE PER 100K
1970 622,236 266 42.7
1971 602,600 220 36.5
1972 579,600 205 35.4
1973 539,300 215 39.9
1974 530,800 202 38.1
1975 514,000 241 46.9
1976 505,300 224 44.3
1977 486,800 195 40.1
1978 470,900 211 44.8
1979 457,500 265 57.9
1980 450,790 225 49.9
1981 454,166 264 58.1
1982 455,362 226 49.6
1983 457,262 152 33.2
1984 442,528 128 28.9
1985 431,109 169 39.2
1986 434,298 195 44.9
1987 429,414 153 35.6
1988 425,187 140 32.9
1989 405,066 158 39.0
1990 396,685 177 44.6
1991 399,858 260 65.0
1992 402,573 231 57.4
1993 387,053 267 69.0
1994 390,437 248 63.5
1995 371,425 204 54.9
1996 374,041 166 44.4
1997 377,221 153 40.6
1998 344,153 113 32.8
1999 340,836 130 38.1
2000 348,189 123 35.3
2001 350,336 148 42.2
2002 353,004 113 32.0
2003 340,256 74 21.7
2004 335,143 114 34.0
2005 346,005 131 37.9
2006 346,879 129 37.2
2007 348,197 138 39.6
2008 356,204 167 46.9
2009 355,208 143 40.3
2010 355,151 144 40.5
2011 320,454 113 35.3
2012 318,667 113 35.5
2013 318,416 120 37.7
2014 318,574 159 49.9
2015 317,095 188 59.3
2016 314,507 188 59.8
2017 308,636 205 66.4
2018 302,838 186 61.4
2019 300,576 194 64.5
2020 301,578 263 87.2*
2021 293,310 ** 199 *** 67.8 ***
