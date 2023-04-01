ST. LOUIS — Residents aired concerns about public safety issues facing the city — from traffic violations to gun violence — and discussed how the region should allocate resources for law enforcement and social services at a forum Saturday afternoon at a north St. Louis church.

City law enforcement officials spoke at a panel discussion attended by local residents and elected officials. The talk, at Centennial Christian Church in the city's Fountain Park neighborhood, was moderated by state Rep. Del Taylor.

Interim Public Safety Director Charles Coyle and police Chief Robert Tracy, both of whom began in their roles earlier this year, fielded questions and described the ways they aim to make the city safer.

Coyle, who stepped into his current role after Dan Isom resigned, said he aims to improve the 911 system, add paramedics, and foster more collaboration between agencies. Tracy, who started in January, told residents he plans to have officers attend community meetings, like the one Saturday, and work in the same areas consistently so that they become more familiar with the neighborhoods they patrol.

Coyle said he wants to increase the number of firefighters who are also trained as paramedics. Right now only a small percentage are — 18 of 600, he said.

Tracy was asked about his plans to address unregistered vehicles, vehicles with expired tags, and violations like speeding and running red lights and stop signs.

Debate over how to address traffic violations in St. Louis has become even more pronounced recently in the wake of several high-profile fatal crashes, and the injury of a young athlete who was hit by a speeding car while visiting the city.

"That is the No. 1 question I have gotten at every single meeting," Tracy responded.

He said the department has been giving out more moving violation summonses in an effort to discourage reckless driving.

"We're trying to change behavior," Tracy said.

Panel members fielded inquiries on a wide range of topics Saturday, including shortages of officers and dispatchers, vacant buildings, and ways they can connect residents in need with mental health and social services.

The Rev. Derrick Perkins, of Centennial Christian Church, said he had been eager to hear from the newly appointed officials ahead of the summer, when crime rates typically are higher.

"They're new in their roles," Perkins said. "I think we've heard the magnitude of the challenges. And that there's some hope for a new direction."

"We've heard that before," he added. "But I'm hopeful."

Alderman Shameem Clark Hubbard, whose ward is to the west of the church, said she appreciated the chance for residents to speak directly with the city's public safety leaders.

"I hope that this was the first of many," Hubbard said. "It's clearly going to need to be an ongoing conversation."