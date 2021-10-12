St. Louis residents offer input on what they would like new police chief to prioritize

ST. LOUIS — Mayor Tishaura O. Jones and retiring police Chief John Hayden faced questions from residents Tuesday on how the city's next top cop will build trust with communities, work with the circuit attorney's office and address overall public safety.

The questions came as part of a "listening session" held virtually via Zoom to get feedback from residents on what they want from their next police chief. Hayden announced in September that he will retire in February after 35 years with the St. Louis Police Department.

"When I think about the future leader of our police force, I know it has to be someone who understands that public safety doesn't mean one magic fix," Jones said.

Responses from a resident survey on the city's next chief also were shared. Among top priorities listed were reducing 911 wait times, keeping parks and sidewalks clean, finding new uses for vacant lots and improving safety on public transit. The survey also drew some questions, including how the next chief will ensure accountability by officers. The survey is still available online.