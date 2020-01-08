St. Louis robber struggling with woman over purse fires one shot, grazing her nose

UPDATED at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday with details of robbery and shooting.

ST. LOUIS — A robber struggling to steal a purse from a woman fired a gunshot that grazed her nose, police said.

The shooting was just before 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Marine Villa neighborhood.

The victim, 39, was walking with a man in the 3500 block of Missouri Avenue, near Potomac Street, when two men approached them from behind, police said.

One of the suspects grabbed her purse and tried to get it off her shoulder, police said. In a struggle, the suspect pulled a handgun and fired one shot, grazing the woman's nose, police said.

The gunman yanked the purse from her grasp and he along with the second suspect ran to a gray sedan and drove away, police said.

The 44-year-old man who was with the woman was unhurt, police said. The woman was taken to a hospital. Her medical condition wasn't released.

Overall crime in the Marine Villa neighborhood is down about 4% from the same six months a year ago.

EDITOR'S NOTE: An earlier version of this story included an incorrect age for the victim.