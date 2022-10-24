St. Louis school shooting survivors push for change during vigil

Kevin Montes and Natalia Serra listen as speakers address the crowd during a vigil in Tower Grove Park for the victims of the school shooting at Central Visual & Performing Arts High School in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. They live about 100 yards away from the school. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
ST. LOUIS — Students, parents, teachers and politicians made one point clear during Monday’s vigil for the victims of the
school shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School: they want more than thoughts and prayers.
“I hope nobody ever has to hear things that I heard. The screams, the banging, the gunshots,” said Bryanna Love, a senior at the school. “More than anything, I am pissed, and you should be too. How many more people have to die? ... How many people have to be traumatized like this before the federal government, the state government does something? This is going to affect me and everybody who was in that building for the rest of our lives.”
Love was one of the survivors who spoke and advocated for change at the vigil in Tower Grove Park on Monday night. More than 200 people gathered at the Roman Pavilion, listening to survivors tell their stories. They wiped away tears, hugged one another and clapped in support. Some in the crowd stood with their heads bowed, while others solemnly held candles.
The gunman, 19-year-old Orlando Harris, graduated from the school last year, and police said they suspect he had mental health issues. He fatally shot student
Alexandria Bell, 16, and teacher Jean Kuczka, 61. His gun reportedly jammed, giving some students time to take shelter and escape, and police ultimately shot and killed him.
Cody Badgwell (second from right) and Yolanda Sulton (right) stand to the side in a pavilion before a vigil at Tower Grove Park as Mayor Tishaura Jones holds a press conference about the shooting Central Visual & Performing Arts High School in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Several hundred people attended the vigil. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Dylan Fritz, a senior at Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience, another high school that shares a campus with CVPA, described running out of the school. He told the crowd that when he got home, he lay on the couch emotionless for hours.
He showed up to the vigil not planning to speak. But when he heard others, he said, it lit a fire in his soul.
“I just came here for my classmates,” said Fritz. “I’m a student. I wanted to go to school today and learn. I was there to learn. I was not there to hide in a corner. Guns do not belong in schools.”
State Rep. LaKeySha Bosley told the crowd Kuczka was her former teacher and remembered her as a tough, dedicated instructor who never gave up on her.
State Rep. Rasheen Aldridge told the audience he felt he failed in advocating for more gun control but promised change during the next legislative session.
U.S. Rep. Cori Bush encouraged students, parents and teacher to speak with the city’s Behavioral Health Response mental health and crisis specialists scattered in the audience.
After Love and Fritz spoke, some members of the response team approached them, handing them cards with 24-hour crisis number.
“You survived,” one worker told Fritz.
“I know,” he said. “That’s the hardest part. Knowing I’m alive and someone else is not.”
“We’re going to get through this,” the worker replied.
Marie Crane, 24, holds a candle during a vigil in Tower Grove Park for the victims of the school shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. "It's tragic. I just wanted to be with the community and grieve," said Crane, who lives a few block from the school. Several hundred people attended the vigil.
David Carson, Post-Dispatch
Watch now: School shooting at CVPA High School in St. Louis
Photos: School Shooting at CVPA High School in St. Louis
High school students console one another in the parking lot of Schnucks on Arsenal, after fleeing Central Visual and Performing Arts High School after a shooting at the school on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.
David Carson, Post-Dispatch
“He looked at me, he pointed the gun at me,” said Ray Parks, second from right, a dance teacher who came face to face with the gunman. Parks was prayed over by student Messiah Miller, 16, center, a junior at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School, and others outside the school where a shooting took place on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, in the Southwest Garden neighborhood.
Robert Cohen, Post-Dispatch
People embrace in the Schnucks Arsenal parking lot following the shooting at Central Visual Performing Arts High School in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Photo by Jordan Opp,
jopp@post-dispatch.com
Jordan Opp
People race across Kingshighway at Arsenal Street after a shooting at Central Visual & Performing Arts High School and the Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 in the Southwest Garden neighborhood. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
St. Louis police officers work outside the scene of a school shooting at Central Visual & Performing Arts High School and the Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 in the Southwest Garden neighborhood. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
People embrace in the Schnucks Arsenal parking lot following the shooting at Central Visual Performing Arts High School in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Photo by Jordan Opp,
jopp@post-dispatch.com
Jordan Opp
A third floor window is shot out at Central Visual & Performing Arts High School following a shooting on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 in the Southwest Garden neighborhood. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
St. Louis Public Schools Superintendent Kelvin Adams steps away after speaking at a news conference outside Central Visual & Performing Arts High School following a school shooting on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, in the Southwest Garden neighborhood.
Robert Cohen, Post-Dispatch
Concerned parents arrive at the scene of a school shooting at Central Visual & Performing Arts High School in south St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Police cars assemble at Arsenal and Kingshighway on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at the scene of a shooting at CVPA and Collegiate high schools. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones hugs U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, D-St. Louis, before a news conference outside Central Visual and Performing Arts High School following a school shooting on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, in the Southwest Garden neighborhood.
Robert Cohen photos, Post-Dispatch
A parent embraces his child at the evacuation point for students who were at Central Visual & Performing Arts High School after a shooting at the school in south St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Takisha Duncan (left) embraces her child Taniya Lumpkin, a senior at Central Visual & Performing Arts High School, at the evacuation point on the Schnucks parking lot after a shooting at the school in south St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Messiah Miller, 16, a junior at Central Visual & Performing Arts High School, is reunited with his mother Bridget Morrow following a school shooting on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 in the Southwest Garden neighborhood. Messiah studies music at the school. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
High School students were evacuated to the Schnucks parking lot from the Central Visual & Performing Arts High School after a reported shooting at the school in in south St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
People embrace at the evacuation point on the Schnucks parking lot after a school shooting at Central Visual & Performing Arts High School in south St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Law enforcement arrives at the scene of a school shooting at Central Visual & Performing Arts High School in south St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
St. Louis interim Police Chief Michael Sack speaks at a news conference watched by Public Safety Director Dan Isom and U.S. Rep. Cori Bush outside Central Visual & Performing Arts High School following a school shooting on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 in the Southwest Garden neighborhood. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
St. Louis interim Police Chief Michael Sack speaks at a news conference outside Central Visual & Performing Arts High School following a school shooting on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 in the Southwest Garden neighborhood. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
St. Louis police officers work the scene outside Central Visual & Performing Arts High School and the Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience following a school shooting on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 in the Southwest Garden neighborhood. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Teacher Debbi Cox, center right, shares hugs with a student following a shooting at Central Visual & Performing Arts High School and the Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 in the Southwest Garden neighborhood. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
U.S. Rep. Cori Bush steps away after speaking at a news conference with St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones and interim Police Chief Michael Sack outside Central Visual & Performing Arts High School following a school shooting on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 in the Southwest Garden neighborhood. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Law enforcement officers gather on the football field behind Central Visual & Performing Arts High School and the Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience following a shooting on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 in the Southwest Garden neighborhood. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
An ATF agent works at the scene of a shooting at Central Visual & Performing Arts High School and the Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 in the Southwest Garden neighborhood. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Parents and students walk across Kingshighway at Arsenal Street after a shooting at Central Visual & Performing Arts High School and the Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 in the Southwest Garden neighborhood. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
An ATF agent passes under police tape at the scene of a shooting at Central Visual & Performing Arts High School and the Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 in the Southwest Garden neighborhood. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Teacher Debbi Cox, center left, stands with a student following a shooting at Central Visual & Performing Arts High School and the Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 in the Southwest Garden neighborhood. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
A Central Visual Performing Arts High School employee, left, hugs her sister in the Schnucks parking lot following the shooting at the high school on in St. Louis Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Photo by Jordan Opp,
jopp@post-dispatch.com
Jordan Opp
Schnucks Arsenal frozen foods manager Steven Bunting, left, hands out water bottles to police officers in the Schnucks parking lot following the shooting at Central Visual Performing Arts High School in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Photo by Jordan Opp,
jopp@post-dispatch.com
Jordan Opp
Kit Roesch, right, a junior at Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience, hugs her father Don Roesch in the Schnucks Arsenal parking lot following the shooting at the school in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Photo by Jordan Opp,
jopp@post-dispatch.com
Jordan Opp
People check their phones as they walk towards the Schnucks Arsenal parking lot following the shooting at Central Visual Performing Arts High School in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Photo by Jordan Opp,
jopp@post-dispatch.com
Jordan Opp
People embrace in the Schnucks Arsenal parking lot following the shooting at Central Visual Performing Arts High School in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Photo by Jordan Opp,
jopp@post-dispatch.com
Jordan Opp
Bethlehem Lutheran Church pastor Gerard Bowling, right, leads students, teachers and family members in a prayer in the Schnucks Arsenal parking lot following the shooting at Central Visual Performing Arts High School in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Bowling arrived at the scene after receiving a text from one of the youth members of the church who attended the high school. Photo by Jordan Opp,
jopp@post-dispatch.com
Jordan Opp
A side entry door, shot out at the bottom, is guarded by St. Louis police following a school shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School.
Robert Cohen, Post-Dispatch
A side school entry door, shot out at the bottom, is processed by a St. Louis police crime scene officer following a school shooting at Central Visual & Performing Arts High School on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 in the Southwest Garden neighborhood. A teacher, student and the suspected shooter were killed in the morning attack. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner, second from left, and her staff arrive at Central Visual & Performing Arts High School following a shooting on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 at Kingshighway and Arsenal Street. A teacher, student and the suspected shooter were killed in the morning attack. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
A man brings flowers to Central Visual & Performing Arts High School following a shooting on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 at Kingshighway and Arsenal Street. A teacher, student and the suspected shooter were killed in the morning attack. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
A friend of the student killed in a school shooting at Central Visual & Performing Arts High School is helped leaving the school grounds on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 in the Southwest Garden neighborhood. A teacher, student and the suspected shooter were killed in the morning attack. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Teachers and staff members of Central Visual & Performing Arts High School talk at the front entrance and prepare to leave following a shooting on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 at Kingshighway and Arsenal Street. A teacher, student and the suspected shooter were killed in the morning attack. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Police block off the streets around the Central Visual & Performing Arts High School as they investigate the area after a shooting inside the school in south St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Teacher Octavio Nieto-Jacobo consoles fellow teacher Debbi Cox outside the Central Visual & Performing Arts High School in south St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. The teachers and staff returned to the school to pick up personal items like car keys, jackets, and computers. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Police gather outside the Central Visual & Performing Arts High School after a shooting inside south St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Police block off the streets around the Central Visual & Performing Arts High School as they investigate the area after a shooting inside the school in south St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Marie Crane, 24, holds a candle during a vigil in Tower Grove Park for the victims of the school shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. "It's tragic. I just wanted to be with the community and grieve," said Crane, who lives a few block from the school. Several hundred people attended the vigil.
David Carson, Post-Dispatch
Rep. Cori Bush addresses the crowd during a vigil in Tower Grove Park for the victims of the school shooting at Central Visual & Performing Arts High School in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Cody Badgwell (second from right) and Yolanda Sulton (right) stand to the side in a pavilion before a vigil at Tower Grove Park as Mayor Tishaura Jones holds a press conference about the shooting Central Visual & Performing Arts High School in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Several hundred people attended the vigil. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Kevin Montes and Natalia Serra listen as speakers address the crowd during a vigil in Tower Grove Park for the victims of the school shooting at Central Visual & Performing Arts High School in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. They live about 100 yards away from the school. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.