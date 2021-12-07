 Skip to main content
St. Louis second-grader brought parents' loaded pistol to school
ST. LOUIS — A second-grader at Pamoja Preparatory Academy brought a loaded pistol to school Friday.

St. Louis police Sgt. Charles Wall said the boy had taken the gun from a lock box under his parent's bed.

Wall said police think the boy's intent was to "just show off the weapon." No one was injured.

The school, for children in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade, is at 3935 Enright Avenue.

Police are not seeking charges against the parents, Wall said, because the gun was in a "presumed secured lock box."

It wasn't clear how the boy was able able to get the gun from a locked box. Wall said police investigators are trying to find out more.

Wall said the boy was disciplined by the school. The school principal wasn't available Tuesday morning to discuss the case.

George Sells, a spokesman for the St. Louis Public Schools, said the district won't disclose how the boy was disciplined because it would violate the child's right to privacy.

Sells said the boy was found with the gun at recess about 1 p.m. Friday.

"A teacher, picking up on unusual behavior, found the weapon and took action," Sells said in an email. "The gun was immediately secured and district security and local authorities were called to the school."

The school also notified the Missouri Department of Social Services.

