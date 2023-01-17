St. Louis sees three homicides in less than two hours

ST. LOUIS — Two people were killed in separate shootings in less than two hours Monday night, police said.

The victims are a man and two women. Their names haven't been released, and police did not say if detectives made any arrests or have suspects.

The first was slain about 8:30 p.m. Monday in the 4300 block of South Broadway. Police said a 26-year-old woman died at a hospital. Even though she was found on Broadway, police said it appears she was shot in the 4300 block of California Avenue.

The second homicide Monday night was reported about 9 p.m. in the 4300 block of West Belle Place. A woman about 30 years old had been shot several times, police said. She was not conscious or breathing when officers arrived. Homicide detectives are handling the death investigation.

The third fatal shooting happened about 10 p.m. near Gravois Avenue and Russell Boulevard. Police said a 35-year-old man was shot in the torso. He died at a hospital.