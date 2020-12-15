St. Louis sees uptick in fatal crashes, pedestrian deaths

Yearly totals for traffic deaths have gone down for the past three years. This year threatens that trend.

Statewide, by the end of October, there had been 82 pedestrian deaths in Missouri. That's around the time two people in the St. Louis area were fatally struck after leaving their cars.

Capt. John Hotz of the Missouri Highway Patrol said anyone whose car breaks down should pull it as far off the road as possible. If they can't move the vehicle, "we recommend that people stay inside of their vehicle with their seat belt on," he said.

"Oftentimes when people experience problems along the roadway, they lose sight of the fact that they are in or very close to a busy highway," he said. "It is much safer to stay inside your vehicle with your seat belt on and call a tow truck than to get out of the vehicle and walk around in the roadway."

The chance of survival is far greater if a person is belted inside a parked vehicle, than if a person is walking and gets hit, he added.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.