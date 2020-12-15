St. Louis sees uptick in fatal crashes, pedestrian deaths

ST. LOUIS — More people have died in vehicle crashes so far this year in St. Louis than in recent years.
St. Louis police reported 73 fatal crashes as of Tuesday morning. Twenty-two of those involved pedestrians.
The total for 2019 was 56 deaths in crashes, 14 being pedestrians. In 2018, there were 49 crash deaths, including 17 pedestrians. And in 2017, there were 52 deaths in crashes, with 13 of those victims being pedestrians.
The Missouri Highway Patrol said 929 people have died in vehicle crashes so far in 2020, higher than the last two years.
Police and traffic experts have said the coronavirus played a role. Police started seeing higher numbers during stay-at-home orders brought on by the pandemic. Even though fewer motorists were on the streets, they were driving faster and more recklessly, according to the National Safety Council, based in suburban Chicago.
The traffic deaths include any fatality on a Missouri road, not just the highways and roads patrolled by the Missouri Highway Patrol. The city of St. Louis numbers are folded into the statewide count.
Yearly totals for traffic deaths have gone down for the past three years. This year threatens that trend.
Statewide, by the end of October, there had been 82 pedestrian deaths in Missouri. That's around the time two people in the St. Louis area were fatally struck after leaving their cars.
Capt. John Hotz of the Missouri Highway Patrol said anyone whose car breaks down should pull it as far off the road as possible. If they can't move the vehicle, "we recommend that people stay inside of their vehicle with their seat belt on," he said.
"Oftentimes when people experience problems along the roadway, they lose sight of the fact that they are in or very close to a busy highway," he said. "It is much safer to stay inside your vehicle with your seat belt on and call a tow truck than to get out of the vehicle and walk around in the roadway."
The chance of survival is far greater if a person is belted inside a parked vehicle, than if a person is walking and gets hit, he added.
Fatal crashes since 2002 on Missouri highways
|YEAR
|PERSONS KILLED IN CRASHES
|2002
|1,208
|2003
|1,232
|2004
|1,130
|2005
|1,257
|2006
|1,096
|2007
|992
|2008
|960
|2009
|878
|2010
|821
|2011
|786
|2012
|826
|2013
|757
|2014
|766
|2015
|869
|2016
|947
|2017
|923
|2018
|921
|2019
|880
|2020 to date*
|929
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.