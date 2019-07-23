ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis deputy sheriff has been fired after being convicted of a misdemeanor domestic violence charge sparked by a dispute over bible study, according to officials and court documents.
Antoine Cannon was terminated on Friday, the sheriff's office said in a statement emailed to the Post-Dispatch Tuesday. He started as a deputy on April 14, 2014, the statement said. The sheriff's manual requires that employees be free of any criminal convictions, the statement said.
A judge on Thursday found Cannon, 51, guilty of the domestic violence charge, after a bench trial.
Charging documents claim Cannon handcuffed his 71-year-old mother-in-law on Jan. 7 and forced her to the ground and then onto a couch to keep her from leaving his apartment in the 5200 block of Miami Street, injuring her wrists, back and ankle.
In written closing arguments submitted to the judge, Cannon lawyer Richard Lozano said that Cannon handcuffed his mother-in-law to protect his father-in-law after she began pushing and pulling her husband toward a steep flight of stairs. There was no history of hostilities, Lozano wrote, and the dispute was originally sparked by a dispute over Cannon's rule that during bible study, all occupants of the home must either participate or leave. Cannon's mother-in-law packed up her belongings that day and left, and returned the next day to retrieve her husband.
Lozano said that the alleged victim exaggerated her injuries and that her own daughter disputed her claims that she had been assaulted.
Cannon worked in the transportation unit, ferrying inmates between the Justice Center and courthouses.